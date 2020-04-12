Sunday, April 12, 2020
Home News Reports Punjab: Seven Nihangs who had attacked Punjab policemen and chopped off hand of a...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Seven Nihangs who had attacked Punjab policemen and chopped off hand of a cop nabbed from Gurudwara

Seven fugitives, including one who was injured in police firing, were taken into the custody.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gurudwara Khichri Sahib, Balbera
162

The ‘Nihangs’, who had attacked the Punjab policemen and chopped-off hands of ASI Harjeet Singh have been arrested at a local Gurdwara Khichri Sahib near Patiala. Reportedly, after an initial standoff, the police managed to arrest all the ‘Nihangs’, who were hiding in Gurudwara Khichri Sahib, Balbera. Seven fugitives, including one who was injured in police firing, were taken into the custody.

The operation was supervised by IG Patiala Zone, Jatinder Singh Aulakh, said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab.

Earlier today, a group of five ‘Nihangs’, armed with swords and iron rods, had attacked two policemen and chopped-off hands of ASI Harjeet Singh. The armed Sikhs were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

Soon after the incident, the Punjab police teams, led by Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, had reached the Gurdwara Khichri Sahib and urged the ‘Nihangs’ to surrender. The police sealed the area around the gurdwara and the village with three-tier security so that no one can escape.

Senior officers at the spot said that the total number of armed ‘Nihangs’ inside the gurdwara was not known initially. However, the police then reached out to Nihang leaders including Baba Balbir Singh, the head of the Buddha Dal Nihang faction—one of the biggest and richest in the country. However, the accused did not turn themselves in. Speaking to Times Now, Baba Balbir Singh has said that these men do not belong to their sect and strictest action should be taken against them. Now that they are arrested, the police will take the investigation further.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsnihang patiala, nihang police attacked, punjab police asi hand chopped off nihang

Latest News

News Reports

Punjab: Seven Nihangs who had attacked Punjab policemen and chopped off hand of a cop nabbed from Gurudwara

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Nihangs', who had attacked the Punjab policemen and chopped-off hands of ASI Harjeet Singh have been arrested at a local Gurdwara Khichri Sahib near Patiala.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: Indian Railways, IPS officer come to rescue by delivering 20 litres camel milk after mother of autistic child tweets for help

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Railway transported 20 litres of camel milk to a family in Mumbai from Rajasthan after a mother from Mumbai tweeted about the non-availability of camel milk in Mumbai.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
News Reports

Chennai: Indigo employee succumbs to coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, the Indigo employee was an aircraft maintenance engineer in his mid-50s and was employed since 2006.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: The ‘scientists’ who have given clean chit to Tablighi Jamaatis for being super spreaders in India had also demanded withdrawal of CAA

OpIndia Staff -
On 8th April, a group identifying itself as 'Indian Scientists' Response to COVID-19' (ISRC) issued a public statement giving a clean chit to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees in their role of being super spreaders for Chinese coronavirus in India.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Medical team held hostage, rescue team attacked in Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The J&K police official said that a person from the village was to be taken for screening but his family members refused and kept the medical team hostage inside their house.
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more

Connect with us

218,402FansLike
280,821FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com