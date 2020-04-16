On Wednesday, the members of the Congress IT cell took to social media to congratulate Gandhi-scion and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi by claiming that the Health Ministry had recognised Wayanad for ‘excellent results in tackling coronavirus’.

Rahul Gandhi’s fans on social media went on to applaud the ever youth icon for his so-called achievements of tackling coronavirus in Wayanad. Several social media posts were shared across platforms claiming that Wayanad had successfully tackled the coronavirus crisis under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

It’s neither MODI’S Varnasi

Nor SMRITI’S Amethi



IT IS RAHUL’S “WAYANAD”

CONSTITUENCY THAT HAS BEEN RECOGNISED BY THE HEALTH MINISTRY FOR ITS EXCELLENT RESULTS IN TACKLING COVID-19.



The district had NO NEW CASES for past 16 DAYS.@RahulGandhi is the most SINCERE LEADER!!🖖 pic.twitter.com/3QIpYWOeTr — Vaishnavi Desai (@Vaishnavi_3) April 15, 2020

The Rahul Gandhi fanboys cheered their youth leader, claimed that it was Wayanad MP who made preparations which led to Wayand being recognised for its efforts.

That’s because .@RahulGandhi ji not only prepared in #Wayanad but also cautioned to prepare for #CoronavirusOutbreak . If corrective precautions would have been taken in February things would have been far much better,At the same time we need to follow all GOVT protocols — Abhishek Dutt (@duttabhishek) April 16, 2020

Perhaps, the followers of Rahul Gandhi seems to have got inspired by their leader as they shared misleading reports on Wayanad tackling coronavirus effectively.

On Wednesday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to compliment himself by claiming that the Health Ministry has recognised his parliamentary constituency – Wayanad for the ‘excellent results in tackling coronavirus’. The official Twitter account of Rahul Gandhi’s office said that not a single case has been reported in the past 16 days from the district in Kerala.

In fact, it is Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi who misled his fanboys regarding the alleged Health Ministry’s recognition of Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi, in a hurry to get free publicity, made claims without backing up with any evidence to prove his assertions.

The Rahul Gandhi’s supporter, just like his master, did not care to check with facts before congratulation and cheering the Gandhi-scion for an ‘achievement’, for which he was not really part of.

Wayanad – Hotspot District with Cluster

Despite all the exaggeration, the reality is much different from what Rahul Gandhi claims on the achievements of Wayanad district in terms of handling the corona crisis.

The union health ministry has not recognised Wayanad for its achievement in containing Coronavirus as being claimed by Rahul Gandhi and his minions. On the contrary, the ministry has identified the district as one of the hotspots of Coronavirus in the country. According to the Health Ministry, Wayanad is one of the seven districts in Kerala considered to coronavirus hotspots. The ministry has also drafted the district in the ‘Hotspot Districts with Cluster’, which is a category below the full Hotspot district, which means that although the entire district is not hotspot, it has hotspot clusters for coronavirus. Out of 7 districts in Kerala, 6 are classified as full hotspots, while Wayanad has been classified as a district with cluster.

Contrary to the claims of Rahul Gandhi that Health Ministry has recognised Wayanad for its efforts to tackle the Chinese pandemic, the fact is that the union ministry has still kept the district in the red zone, and has not moved to the next lower category, the white zone.

Although Wayanad has reported only 3 Coronavirus cases so far, and two of them have recovered, the district is still listed as red zone clustered hotspot by the union govt, therefore the claim that union ministry has acknowledged the district for containing Coronavirus is not correct.

What are Red Zone hotspots?

According to the criteria of the health ministry, highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 per cent of cases in India or highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 per cent of cases for each state of India or districts with doubling rate less than four days are classified into Red Zone category by the Health Ministry. Mumbai, South Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kasaragod are the top five districts in Red Zone category.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday delineated 170 districts in 25 states as coronavirus hotspots. Out of the 170 districts, 123 districts have been identified as ‘Hotspots Red Zone Districts’, while remaining 47 districts are classified as ‘Hotspot Districts with Cluster’, which includes Wayanad.

These Red Zone districts can be turned to Orange Zone if no cases are reported in 14 days. Then these zones will be turned to Green Zone when no positive cases are reported in the next 14 days. Other than 170 districts, 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as Green Zone.