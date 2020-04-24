Friday, April 24, 2020
Updated:

Coronavirus scare at Rajasthan village after several Rs 500 currency notes found thrown at a villager’s house

Police is investigating whether any kind of chemical is there on the notes, or if the notes are counterfeited

OpIndia Staff

currency notes Rs 500
Representational image Picture courtesy: Patrika
2

Yet another shocking incident of currency notes being thrown with a suspected intention to propagate the infection of Wuhan coronavirus has come into notice. The incident took place in village Sarasar of Rajasthan when an unidentified person threw currency notes of Rupees 500 at the residence of one Ghadseiram. Some of the notes were torn. A total amount of thirteen thousand five hundred was thrown at his house.

A large number of people gathered at the spot after the news of the incident broke out. The villagers were apprehensive about the notes received this way that it was done with the intention to spread the novel coronavirus.

The police reached at the spot on being informed and seized the notes. Police is investigating whether any kind of chemical is there on the notes, or if the notes are counterfeited, said police officer Mahendra Dutt Sharma.

Another incident of thrown currency notes

In another incident, currency notes were found on the roadside near a cement factory in the industrial area of Sujangarh, Rajasthan. Factory Director Anand Bagda informed the police about this.

After that Sub-inspector, Dilip Singh, and the sanitization team personnel from the Municipal corporation reached the spot. Precautions were taken according to coronavirus protocol. The team sprayed sanitizer all over the area. After that, the police picked up the notes lying on the ground between the road and the factory.

Other incidences

Two bike-borne miscreants had dumped five currency notes of ₹100 near the village of Bijhera in Tehsil Iglas in Aligarh after they reportedly spit on them. The incident had triggered a state of panic among the villagers who dubbed their action as a deliberate attempt to spread the Wuhan Coronavirus infection.

According to the villagers, the miscreants had covered their faces with cloths who stopped on the road, spat on the notes and threw them on the ground before leaving the spot. Soon the news spread in the village and the villagers gathered at the spot. The cops were called in to investigate the matter. 

The Nasik rural police had arrested a Muslim man, whose video of licking and wiping nose with a bunch of currency notes and calling Coronavirus a punishment by Allah was doing rounds on social media.

The video showed a Muslim man taking a bunch of currency notes and licking them with his tongue and wiping his nose with them. He says that the coronavirus has no treatment because it is sent by ‘Allah’, implying that he is going to pass those currency notes around, to spread the disease.

