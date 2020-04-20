Monday, April 20, 2020
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: Chennai doctor who died of COVID-19 denied burial as angry mob attacks...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Chennai doctor who died of COVID-19 denied burial as angry mob attacks family, corporation staff amidst coronavirus fear

Indian Express, however, chose to refer to the unfortunate incident at the burial ground denying dignified burial to the doctor as 'cremation'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chennai: Burial of a Corona-infected neurosurgeon sparks mob violence
Dr Simon Hercules (left), Police in Anna Nagar (right)
87

On Sunday, family members, friends and corporation workers became the victims of mob violence when they tried to bury the dead body of a 55-year-old neurosurgeon named Dr. Simon Hercules at the TP Chatram Burial Ground in Kilpauk, Chennai. Dr Simon from Chennai had tested coronavirus positive and breathed his last on Sunday. After he was denied burial in the cemetery at Kilpauk, he was buried at another burial ground nearby.

Mob violence in Anna Nagar

The local residents in Chennai demanded that the body be buried somewhere else, as the deceased died of Wuhan Coronavirus infection. They remained resolute in their stand, even after police intervention. When the body of Dr. Simon was taken to Velangadu burial ground in Anna Nagar, the hospital staff were faced with similar resistance from the locals.

A group of 50 locals engaged in a verbal confrontation with the medics. Two staff members were assaulted and the ambulance was vandalised. Reportedly, a health worker sustained head injuries. The medics had to flee the burial site and take the body back to the hospital morgue. The injured staff members are now being treated at the KMC hospital. Around 1:40 am in the night, the deceased was laid to rest Velangadu burial ground in Anna Nagar.

Police Action

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A total of 20 people have been arrested for mob violence by the Chennai police under the Epidemic Diseases Act and several Indian Penal Code Sections such as 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed with Deadly Weapons), 307 (Attempt to Murder) and 332 (Obstructing a Public Servant).

“This is a shameful act. These fringe elements are robbing the chance of a dignified burial. The government should send a strong message to the public by taking severe action against the people who were involved in the brutal attack, they should be booked under the Goondas Act,” Tamil Nadu Government Doctor’s Association (TNGDA) secretary Dr. N Ravishankar was quoted as saying.

Indian Express turns burial into cremation

Indian Express, however, chose to refer to the unfortunate incident at the burial ground denying dignified burial to the doctor as ‘cremation’.

Indian Express refers to burial as ‘cremation’
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Indian Express had earlier concocted lies that Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad was segregating coronavirus positive patients on religious basis. A former Indian Express journalist had spewed hate on Dalits and claimed that Dalits gang-raped and killed Muslims during 2002 riots. Prior to that, the Indian Express had communalised a road rage incident claiming that a Muslim was beaten up for being a Muslim.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsTP Chatram Burial Ground, tamil nadu coronavirus

Latest News

Media

The Wire declares that two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, victims of Palghar lynching, were not Hindus at all: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire spread propaganda even in the wake of heinous mob lynching of two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara at Palghar in Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Chennai doctor who died of COVID-19 denied burial as angry mob attacks family, corporation staff amidst coronavirus fear

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, family members, friends and corporation workers became the victims of mob violence when they tried to bury the dead body of a 55-year-old neurosurgeon in Chennai
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Government and Policy

Arunachal Pradesh: Govt releases cash aid of Rs 3500 each for over 14,000 residents stranded in other states due to lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The financial aid has been provided from the CM's relief fund. Each of the 14,859 Arunachalis stranded in other states will receive Rs 3500.
Read more
Media

‘Arrest was necessary to prevent him from indulging in similar activity’: Read scathing comments of Court in fake news case against ABP journalist

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kulkarni, ‘journalist’ with ABP Majha was arrested by Mumbai Police for misleading people with fake news that led to the migrant crisis in Bandra
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Mamata stays defiant, says will not follow IMCT directions amidst COVID-19 crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee today questioned the formation of the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted by the Central Government for quick redressal of coronavirus crisis in states claiming that it is 'not consistent with the spirit of federalism'.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis celebrate as prominent Gulf personalities joined hands with Indian Muslims in targeting the beleaguered Hindus in the Middle East

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis laud the effort of Indian Muslims who have ganged up to get Hindus living in Gulf countries evicted for their online comments
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more

Connect with us

220,120FansLike
293,216FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com