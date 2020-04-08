Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Home Crime Tamil Nadu: 200 people quarantined after family of deceased coronavirus patient opens bodybag against...
CrimeNews Reports

Tamil Nadu: 200 people quarantined after family of deceased coronavirus patient opens bodybag against guidelines and hosts funeral

The Stanley administration claimed that the coronavirus positive patient's body was wrapped as per WHO-recommended protocol and handed over with the warning that the patient might have had COVID-19.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bodybag of coronavirus positive deceased person opened, 200 people who attended funeral quarantined
Representaional Image, (courtesy: Amarujala)
12

On April 4, the Stanley Hospital in Tamil Nadu came under the scanner after the swab test result of a 70-year-old man who died on April 2 was found positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. While the family had alleged negligence on part of the hospital, the hospital authorities had denied any wrongdoing on their part. A senior doctor said that the patient’s family was asked to follow protocol.

Now, as per a report in the New Indian Express, the Keelakarai police have booked the two sons of the deceased for “suppression of facts”. They have been booked under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Tamil Nadu Public Health Act and Disaster Management Act.

According to the report, while the hospital had given back the body of the deceased in a sealed body bag as per WHO protocol, the sons had disregarded the protocol by opening and taking out the body to wash it and thereafter bury it as per their customs.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Keelakarai Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Marimuthu lodged a complaint against the sons and Keelakarai police registered a case against them on Monday. According to police sources, the case was booked since “the two brothers acted in a manner that could spread coronavirus infection, despite knowing that their father was a patient of coronavirus infection and despite the prohibitory orders that are in place”.

“The case has been booked for suppression of facts. The duo did not disclose that their father was admitted to the coronavirus ward at Stanley Medical College Hospital and that he was suspected to have COVID-19 at the private hospital in Chennai where the deceased man was taken before he was taken to Stanley Hospital where he died,” Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar said.

Earlier, the family members had alleged that the authorities kept them uninformed about the likelihood of the patient dying due to the pandemic. As such, no precautionary measures were taken. They had taken the body of the deceased via an ambulance to Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram on the same night of his death. His body was buried the following day around 10 am.

Several people attended the funeral including Ramanathapuram MLA and former minister M Manikandan. Health secretary Beela Rajesh on Tuesday said 200 people had been quarantined as a result. 

A family member had claimed, “At the hospital, we were neither informed that he was a suspected COVID-19 patient nor that his samples were drawn for testing.

The body was handed over to us wrapped in a green-colored cloth.” When the test results returned positive on Saturday, it was only then that the hospital authorities informed the family.

However, refuting charges of negligence, the Stanley administration claimed that the coronavirus positive patient’s body was wrapped as per COVID-19 protocol and handed over with the warning that the patient might have had COVID-19. Hospital authorities had denied any wrongdoing on their part. A senior doctor said that the patient’s family was asked to follow protocol.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsTamil Nadu coronavirus, coronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths

Latest News

Crime

Tamil Nadu: 200 people quarantined after family of deceased coronavirus patient opens bodybag against guidelines and hosts funeral

OpIndia Staff -
The local authorities have booked the two sons of the deceased persons for charges under the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Read more
News Reports

‘Really blew it’: Donald Trump slams WHO’s ‘China-centric’ approach, threatens to cut its funding from the USA

Shashank Bharadwaj -
President Trump also warned the organisation that his administration will be looking into the US funding to the WHO. The Geneva-headquartered organisation receives a vast amount of money from the United States as aid.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Man who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi infects 8 family members with Coronavirus, dies along with mother

OpIndia Staff -
The man and his wife had attended the Tablighi Jamaat after coming back from South Africa, and from there they had returned to Khargone
Read more
News Reports

After excreting in corridors, Tablighi Jamaatis accused of throwing urine-filled bottles in Dwarka quarantine centre

OpIndia Staff -
The shocking incident comes just a day after two Tablighi Jamaat members were found defecating in the corridor in Narela quarantine facility.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Walled city in Ahmedabad declared ‘buffer zone’, teams deployed at all 9 gates to screen entry and exit of residents

OpIndia Staff -
The walled city in Ahmedabad has been declared a 'buffer zone' for coronavirus containment and Nehru Bridge, one of the five bridges over the Sabarmati river is now shut for traffic.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak has reached the community transmission stage in Mumbai and adjoining areas, says BMC

OpIndia Staff -
The fresh cases of coronavirus in Mumbai neither have any travel history nor immediate contacts of patients, hinting at community transmission
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaatis’ piece of sh*t: Attendees defecate in corridor at quarantine centre, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
After reports of molesting nurses and spitting on hospital staff, two Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Crime

Bihar: Elderly woman killed by neighbours after fight over switching off lights on 5 April, Sulaiman, Khalil and others absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The families had fought when Surendra Mandal, the deceased woman's son had asked his neighbours to switch off the lights for PM Modi's 9baje9minutes call.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,022FansLike
276,370FollowersFollow
214,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com