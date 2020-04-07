A 44-year-old woman was tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus in Agartala on Monday, making it the first case in Tripura. The woman, who is from Udaipur town in Gomati district, about 60 km from the state capital, is currently undergoing treatment at the Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital. The information was confirmed by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb in a tweet.

Biplab Deb, however, stated that there is no need to panic. Instead, he said, the need of the hour was to stay safe and stay at home. “Alert! First #COVID19 positive case detected at Tripura. The patient is from Udaipur. Don’t panic, we are taking proper care of the patient. Stay Home Stay Safe. Update at: 8 PM/April 6,” Biplab Deb said in a tweet.

Update at: 8PM / April 6 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 6, 2020

As per reports, the patient has already been isolated. Her travel itinerary and the other trails are being identified.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital a few days back with cough, fever and breathing difficulty, officials said, adding that she was later shifted to the government facility.

Meanwhile, a notice from the office of West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme informed that the rapid response teams (RRTs) were instructed to prepare a contact list of any doctor, nurse, para-medical staff, patients, attended persons or anyone who might have come in contact with the patient including her family members.

The first case of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in India was reported on January 30 2020, originating from China. With 354 fresh cases, the virus has infected 4421 people in the country. The countrywide death toll has climbed to 114. The number of recovered patients stands at 326.