Sunday, April 12, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus fight: The UK will receive 3 million packets of Paracetamol and its stranded...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus fight: The UK will receive 3 million packets of Paracetamol and its stranded citizens from India on April 12

The Indian govt has stated that India will allow the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to some countries which are ‘badly affected’ with the coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
UK: Stranded Britons and paracetamol shipment to reach on Sunday
Representative Image (Photo Credits: European Pharmaceutical Review)
1

On Sunday, the United Kingdom (UK) will receive the shipment of 3 million packets of paracetamol from India to fight the Wuhan Coronavirus that has killed over 10,000 people in the country.

Jan Thompson, the acting British High Commissioner to India, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the export of paracetamol to the United Kingdom. “Global cooperation is critical in the fight against COVID-19”, she reiterated. Thompson added that India and the UK have a track record of “working together” in tackling global challenges.

Moreover, Lord Tariq Ahmad, the Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the UK government for the “important shipment” and vowed that the two countries will work in close partnership against the Wuhan Coronavirus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Sunday, thousands of British nationals stranded in various parts of India such as Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, amidst the nationwide lockdown, will be ferried to their home country via charter flights. Ahmed informed that the UK Government was working in close association with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the States and Indian authorities in London to facilitate the repatriation of the Britons.

Earlier, the Ministry of Tourism had launched the ‘Stranded in India’ portal on March 31 to provide factually correct information to foreign tourists to ease their fears and confusion. The portal will also enable smooth evacuation of stranded tourists with the help of their respective governments. The Tourism Ministry assured, “The world is facing an unprecedented situation. We are with you in these difficult times. If you are a foreign traveller stranded anywhere in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can help you get in touch with the concerned authorities.”

On Friday, the Indian Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed that it will export 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon as a part of its diplomatic deals. It is expected that India will produce 106 million tonnes of wheat in 2020 due to favourable weather conditions.

The Indian govt has stated that India will allow the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to some countries which are ‘badly affected’ with the coronavirus crisis. Particularly several countries want hydroxychloroquine, the drug used to treat malaria and arthritis, as it has shown promising results against the Wuhan coronavirus. Initially, India is exporting the drug to US, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic. The MEA has also stated that no speculation and politicisation of the issue should be made.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

ABP News spreads fake news, exaggerates coronavirus cases in Haryana while understating cases in Maharashtra and Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
The fake news spread by the mainstream media cannot be attributed to incompetence alone because if it were only incompetence, they would have erred on equal parts against all sides of the political spectrum.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: The UK will receive 3 million packets of Paracetamol and its stranded citizens from India on April 12

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of UK nationals stranded in various parts of India will be ferried to their home country via charter flights.
Read more
News Reports

Pressurised by Delhi Minority Commission, Kejriwal govt drops reference to Nizamuddin Markaz super-spreader in daily coronavirus bulletin

OpIndia Staff -
A new tab 'Special Operation' now comprises the Markaz Nizamuddin related coronavirus cases in the national capital
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: 250 hotspots in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh linked to Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
around 130 hotspots in Telangana and 120 hotspots in Andhra Pradesh for Coronavirus are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat
Read more
Media

Global liberal elite moves to ‘criminalize’ the word Bharat

Abhishek Banerjee -
Facing the brunt this time is the word “Bharat,” which is sought to be declared “exclusionary.” The reasons given include Bharat being a Sanskrit term and Bharat being the word used for India in Indian languages.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mob violates lockdown, attacks police personnel with lathis, rods and pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
When police team asked the people to obey lockdown, they became violent and attacked the cops with lathis, rods and stones
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more

Connect with us

218,402FansLike
280,821FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com