Wednesday, April 1, 2020
United Nations Secretary-General terms COVID-19 as ‘worst crisis’ in 75 years of UN history, equates the pandemic to World War II

The UN report estimates that up to 25 million jobs could be lost around the world as the result of the outbreak. It also projects an up to 40% "downward pressure" on global foreign direct investment flows.

OpIndia Staff

UN Secretary-General
3

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the ongoing Wuhuna Coronavirus pandemic could be the most challenging phase since World War II. He stated that the pandemic can lead to a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.

The UN Secretary-General on Tuesday during the launch of reports on the socioeconomic impact of pandemic said, “We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations one that is killing people, spreading human suffering, and upending people’s lives… This is much more than a health crisis. It is a human crisis. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is attacking societies at their core.”

He stated that there is a risk of enhanced instability, enhanced unrest and enhanced conflict in the aftermath of the pandemic, stressing on a stronger and more effective global response to the outbreak.

The UN Chief called for unity against the pandemic, and forgetting the political games and understand that it is humankind that is at stake, may be able to emerge from the impending humanitarian and economic crisis. Mr Guterres said: “The new coronavirus disease is attacking societies at their core, claiming lives and people’s livelihoods”.

Antonio Guterres said, “The magnitude of the response must match the scale of the crisis large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive, with the country and international responses being guided by the World Health Organization.”

As per reports, the UN Chief reiterated the WHO’s clarion call clarifying that the pandemic is far from extinguishing at present and stressed the need for collaboration worldwide to tackle the negative impacts of the pandemic on the global economy.

He also warned the countries that are not respecting the guidelines of World Health Organizations.

Guterres said, “Let us remember that we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world. It is essential that developed countries immediately assist those less developed to bolster their health systems and their response capacity to stop transmission.”

The UN report estimates that up to 25 million jobs could be lost around the world as the result of the outbreak. It also projects an up to 40% “downward pressure” on global foreign direct investment flows.

As the Wuhan Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly, around 856556 cases have been reported worldwide. 42332 casualties due to coronavirus have been reported while 178300 have been recovered.

