On request of the Indian government to extend the H1B visas for the Indians stranded in the United States during the grave health crisis across the world due to Wuhan Coronavirus, the United States has been looking into the matter, according to reports.

The Indian government had requested the US to extend the validity of H1B and other visas for Indians who are stuck there amid the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan initiated the concern on Wednesday about the Indians during the conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun.

As per reports, India is closely monitoring the developments being made in the process. During the conversation, many key points were discussed such as innovative ways to enhance cooperation to counter and control the deadly epidemic through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against Wuhan coronavirus. Also ensuring the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment, and sharing the best practice to combat the disease.

As the economy of United States is heading towards a big fall due to the pandemic, the H1B visa holders can face many issues like losing their jobs, and even more distressing will be that they won’t be entitled to any employment benefits from the US government. If an employer revokes the employment of a visa holder, the employee will have to find new employment within 60 days to retain their H1B status.

Indians constitute the maximum number of H1B visa holders in the United States. Due to lockdown in the country renewal of visas has also been delayed.

As the US has been worst hit by the Coronavirus reporting half a million positive cases that too with a sudden surge, the superpower has reported 17 million unemployment in the last four weeks.

Earlier this week India had lifted the ban on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria and arthritis, which has emerged as a viable therapeutic solution to treat the Wuhan coronavirus as claimed by many nations.

President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States. Saying that the effort “Will not be forgotten!”.