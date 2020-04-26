On Saturday, 24 people were diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Krishna Lanka locality of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh after a ‘bored’ truck driver decided to play cards with his friends and neighbours. The women in the neighbourhood also played tambola by flouting lockdown guidelines.

Similar violation of social distancing guidelines by another ‘bored’ truck driver in Karmika Nagar of Vijayawada resulted in 15 people contracting the deadly infection. This has led to 40 new live cases of the Chinese virus in the city in just 2 days.

‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test #Covid19 positivehttps://t.co/O0NQp4PKNC pic.twitter.com/DYPF5cjOi6 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) April 26, 2020

While appealing to people to adhere to social distancing norms, Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz stated that the cause of Coronavirus infection in 40 individuals in the two localities of Vijayawada was due to the failure in maintaining a physical distance. As of April 25, the Chinese virus has infected 1,016 people and claimed 31 lives in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Coronavirus Scare in Andhra Pradesh

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

At least 40 children in the 3-17 years age group have been tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, as per a report in The Indian Express. The report says that all these children have contracted the disease from infected family members who have been to the Tablighi Jamaat events in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz.

The report in IE quoted health department officials saying, “All the children contracted the virus from family members who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March. “The jamaat returnees were unaware that they were infected, and inadvertently passed it on to their family members, among them are several children,”

Among the 475 active cases are also 124 women. The officials have stated that in some cases, 1 infected family member who had been to the Nizamuddin Markaz had passed on the virus to all the women in the family, mothers, sisters, wives, daughters and grandmothers.