'Lockdown extension' to be decided on April 11 after PM's video conference

At 11 AM on Saturday, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has started his interaction with the Chief Ministers of all States through a video link and discuss whether or not the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in the country on March 24, in the wake of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, should be extended. According to the Ministry of Health, India has reported 6,565 live cases of the Chinese virus with 642 recoveries and 292 deaths as of 8 a.m. on April 11. The meeting between PM Modi and the CMs is likely to answer the burning question – will the Coronavirus lockdown in India be extended

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Ministers of the States is likely to go on for about 4 hours after which, a decision might be taken on the extension of lockdown in India to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Earlier, the central government was contemplating the extension of the lockdown which was to end on 14th April 2020 after several state governments and experts put in the request, said government sources to public broadcaster Prasar Bharati. The Union Health Ministry in its press briefing today said that the central government was in constant touch with the State Governments and depending on the situation, the union will take a decision regarding the extension of the lockdown.

The religious congregation by the Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, followed by the exodus of migrant workers from various States to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has endangered public health and safety. India’s attempt to contain the deadly pandemic suffered a huge blow due to these two incidents.

Hinting at the chances of a possible extension of the lockdown, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had assured of no academic loss to students if schools, colleges remain shut beyond April 14. He informed that the Government will make a decision on April 14 whether to reopen schools, colleges after reviewing the Chinese virus outbreak. The Cabinet Minister said that the Department was reviewing the course of action that several educational institutions had taken, post the lockdown. He added that the safety of teachers, as well as that of students, was of primary importance to the Government.

On April 9, the Odisha government had decided to extend the lockdown until April 30, becoming the first state to extend it beyond April 14. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had requested the central government not to start train and air services till April 30. He had also said that all educational institutions would remain shut till June 17.

Odisha TV had quoted CM Naveen Patnaik as saying: “During the ongoing lockdown period amid Coronavirus crisis, your discipline and sacrifice have provided us the strength to fight coronavirus. We have decided to extend the lockdown period in Odisha till April 30, said CM Naveen Patnaik”.