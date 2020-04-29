Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his sarcastic comments over Bulandshahr twin murders of temple priests.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Yogi Adityanath said that Raut’s politicising the murder of priests in Bulandshahr is perverse ideology he now subscribes to. “Your comments are soaked in blood of incivility and reflect your changed political beliefs. Without doubt, this is what opens floodgates of appeasement,” he said.

Yogi’s mention of “appeasement” appears to be a targeted criticism of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as of late, he has been accused of mishandling the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra as well as the barbaric lynching of Sadhus in Palghar. People have alleged missionaries dominant in the area could have been responsible for the lynching, while him appeasing Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is also known.

“Dear Sanjay Raut, is it politics to express grief at the barbaric murder of the Sadhus? The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister called up Maharashtra Chief Minister because the two sadhus lynched in Palghar had association with the Nirmohi Akhara. Who is playing politics now?” he questioned. Yogi Adityanath further said that the law and order situation in UP is under control with Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister. “Within hours the investigation was carried out in Bulandshahr incident and the culprit was arrested. Take care of Maharashtra, don’t worry about UP,” he said.

On Tuesday, following the murder of two saints in Bulandshahr, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut had taken to Twitter to draw false equivalence between the two incidents and sarcastically said that Bulandshahr incident should not be communalised the way Palghar incident was.

Bulandshahr and Palghar incidents

On Tuesday early morning, two temple priests were murdered in a local temple. Within hours, the police caught the prime suspect who was roaming on the streets, half naked in an inebriated state with a sword, possibly the murder weapon, in his hand.

On 16th April, two Sadhus were lynched by a mob of over 100 people in Maharashtra’s Palghar. Videos of the lynching that had gone viral on social media showed that the police stood as mute spectator as the two sadhus along with the driver were brutally lynched and beaten to death by the mob. When Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami questioned Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over the lynching, multiple FIRs were filed against him by Congress leaders and supporters. He was also attacked by two men who are believed to be Youth Congress workers. On Monday, Mumbai Police interrogated Goswami for over twelve hours.