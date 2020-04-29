Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Home News Reports Yogi takes on Shiv Sena over Bulandshahr priests’ murder, says Raut's comments show appeasement...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Yogi takes on Shiv Sena over Bulandshahr priests’ murder, says Raut’s comments show appeasement is part of their changed politics

Yogi's mention of "appeasement" appears to be a targeted criticism of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as of late, he has been accused of mishandling the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra as well as the barbaric lynching of Sadhus in Palghar.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes on Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
1

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his sarcastic comments over Bulandshahr twin murders of temple priests.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Yogi Adityanath said that Raut’s politicising the murder of priests in Bulandshahr is perverse ideology he now subscribes to. “Your comments are soaked in blood of incivility and reflect your changed political beliefs. Without doubt, this is what opens floodgates of appeasement,” he said.

Yogi’s mention of “appeasement” appears to be a targeted criticism of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as of late, he has been accused of mishandling the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra as well as the barbaric lynching of Sadhus in Palghar. People have alleged missionaries dominant in the area could have been responsible for the lynching, while him appeasing Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is also known.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“Dear Sanjay Raut, is it politics to express grief at the barbaric murder of the Sadhus? The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister called up Maharashtra Chief Minister because the two sadhus lynched in Palghar had association with the Nirmohi Akhara. Who is playing politics now?” he questioned. Yogi Adityanath further said that the law and order situation in UP is under control with Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister. “Within hours the investigation was carried out in Bulandshahr incident and the culprit was arrested. Take care of Maharashtra, don’t worry about UP,” he said.

On Tuesday, following the murder of two saints in Bulandshahr, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut had taken to Twitter to draw false equivalence between the two incidents and sarcastically said that Bulandshahr incident should not be communalised the way Palghar incident was.

Bulandshahr and Palghar incidents

On Tuesday early morning, two temple priests were murdered in a local temple. Within hours, the police caught the prime suspect who was roaming on the streets, half naked in an inebriated state with a sword, possibly the murder weapon, in his hand.

On 16th April, two Sadhus were lynched by a mob of over 100 people in Maharashtra’s Palghar. Videos of the lynching that had gone viral on social media showed that the police stood as mute spectator as the two sadhus along with the driver were brutally lynched and beaten to death by the mob. When Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami questioned Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over the lynching, multiple FIRs were filed against him by Congress leaders and supporters. He was also attacked by two men who are believed to be Youth Congress workers. On Monday, Mumbai Police interrogated Goswami for over twelve hours.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsyogi adityanath bulandshahr, yogi adityanath sanjay raut, bulandshahr sadhu murder

Latest News

News Reports

Yogi takes on Shiv Sena over Bulandshahr priests’ murder, says Raut’s comments show appeasement is part of their changed politics

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his sarcastic comments over Bulandshahr twin murders of temple priests.
Read more
News Reports

Aurangabad: Around 40 gather for namaz in Mosque amid lockdown, attack police with help from women in the area, three policemen injured

OpIndia Staff -
Around forty Muslims in Aurangabad gathered on Monday at a mosque to offer 'namaz' completely defying the lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

More than half of Coronavirus cases among Indian nationals abroad in Singapore and Kuwait, cases almost double in little more than a week

OpIndia Staff -
Singapore and Kuwait now account for more than half of the total Indians abroad who are infected by the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Howrah: Mob defies lockdown, attacks Police trying to enforce guidelines as Coronavirus crisis deepens in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Policemen were attacked in Howrah, West Bengal on Tuesday after they entered the area to enforce the lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Four employees test positive, Maharashtra Secretariat to remain shut for 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the infected employees of the Maharashtra Secretariat have been shifted to a government-run hospital.
Read more
News Reports

Extremists exploiting lockdown during the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic to recruit youth online: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

OpIndia Staff -
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that extremists are trying to exploit the 'anger and despair' caused by the economic crisis to increase their strength.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

After Sunny Gupta was killed days before sister’s marriage, one Adil Mirza arrested for using his murder to incite hate, called for killing ‘all...

OpIndia Staff -
Exploiting Sunny Gupta's death, Adil Mirza created multiple fake Facebook accounts and posted communally provocative remarks through them
Read more
News Reports

Howrah: Mob defies lockdown, attacks Police trying to enforce guidelines as Coronavirus crisis deepens in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Policemen were attacked in Howrah, West Bengal on Tuesday after they entered the area to enforce the lockdown.
Read more
Media

Does India Today endorse FIRs for Satire? Anchor fails to mention that retired Major’s tweet was marked ‘satire’, brands it ‘fake news’

OpIndia Staff -
Cyberabad police, that seems to be missing any sense of humour or the realisation that citizens of India do still enjoy the freedom of expression, filed an FIR against the retired major for "spreading fake news".
Read more
Fact-Check

Hand not paralysed, advised home quarantine: How AltNews lied in ‘fact-check’ to exonerate Muslim man who threw currency note at a petrol pump

Nupur J Sharma -
AltNews furthered fake news in their alleged 'fact-check', to shield a Muslim man who was seen throwing a currency note inside a petrol pump recently.
Read more

Connect with us

221,780FansLike
307,667FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com