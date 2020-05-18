A man named Majkur Mamad Abdullah Luhar who was arrested by Bhuj Police earlier this month for allegedly entering a mosque in the midnight and making inflammatory remarks over the mic for Azaan has been sent to Lajpore jail in Surat under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities(PASA).

On 7th May 2020, the said person entered the Masjid Imam-e-Rabbani mosque at around 2:30 AM and played an unscheduled azaan at the ungodly hour on the speakers. He had made communally sensitive remarks on the mic, appealing Muslims to wake up and pick up arms. Luhar was later nabbed by the police for promoting enmity between religious groups and creating social discord.

According to Swarajya intern Harshil Mehta, an FIR was later filed against him under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A/B (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 188(disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504(wilful provocation to break the public peace), 269(negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270(malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Act and Epidemic Disease Act.

Image shared by @mehharshil on Twitter

A statement was released by the Kutch Local Crime Branch on May 14, 2020, to inform about the latest developments in the case. The press release said, “Despite the lockdown enforced amidst the coronavirus pandemic, one Majkur Mamad Abdullah Luhar entered the mosque and made unscheduled azaan on the microphone and tried to stir communal discord. He said, “I am the king of Kutch and Muslims should wake up and pick up weapons and come out of their homes.” The press release further said that Luhar had instigated people to come out and get infected and hence he has been booked under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) and an arrest warrant was issued against him. The Crime Branch said that the accused has been sent to Lajpore jail in Surat.

Press release by Local Crime Branch, Kutch, image shared by @MehHarshil on Twitter

