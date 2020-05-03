India has today (3rd May 2020) crossed the 10,000 mark for recoveries in the Wuhan Coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said. He also said that the doubling rate of infections has improved from 10.5 days to 12 days over the past couple of weeks. The number of discharged patients currently stands at 10,632 while the number of deaths due tolysis the virus has crossed the 1300 mark and stands at 1301.

Today more than 10,000 COVID19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it's around 12 days.Our mortality rate of 3.2% is the lowest in the world: Union Health Minister pic.twitter.com/YnQpnJ9IeJ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Professor Shamika Ravi, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council, has been analysing the pandemic trends in India and sharing the same with the public through social media. She said that confirmed cases have been growing at the rate of 5.9% over the last five days which means that the current doubling rate is 12 days. Doubling rate of infections indicates the number of days it takes for the cases to double in number. Thus, the longer it takes, the better it is.

Image Credit: Prof Shamika Ravi/Twitter

India also has a very low Coronavirus death rate per million people when compared to countries such as China, Japan, US and most developed countries in Europe with only 0.98 deaths per million people due to the virus. While the rate for China is 3.34, which in reliable due to its propaganda and blatant suppression of authentic data related to the pandemic, for countries such as USA, France, Italy, United Kingdom and Spain, the figure is 202.96, 369.67, 475.09, 424.21 and 537.2 respectively. If India were witnessing deaths at these levels, then it would be a calamity unlike anything the 21st Century had witnessed.

Image Credit: Prof Shamika Ravi/Twitter

The graphs of total confirmed cases, however, when compared with other countries does not look as good for India as some of the other countries. The graph clearly indicates that cases are still on the rise in India and we are yet to reach the peak. The graphs of Germany, Turkey, Spain and France at the moment shows that they have already reached the peak of the pandemic.

Image Credit: Prof Shamika Ravi/Twitter

The ration of confirmed positive cases to overall tested reveals the states that are a cause for concern.While Maharashtra has a high and growing ratio, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have been consistently high. Telangana and West Bengal, meanwhile, has a ratio but with low testing. These areas are particular causes of concern for India at the moment. In states such as Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the proportion of positive cases has fallen considerably as testing has gone up.

Image Credit: Prof Shamika Ravi/Twitter

Thus, these graphs indicate that India continues to perform comparatively better than most countries and the situation does not at the moment look as gloomy as it did some days ago. However, social distancing norms and other guidelines need to be followed strictly as otherwise, the situation could quickly deteriorate. Furthermore, West Bengal continues to be an unknown factor as the state government continues to suppress data regarding the crisis. The incompetence of Maharashtra government could prove very costly as well. In addition to that, the Coronavirus crisis appears very serious in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.