Sunday, May 3, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: As India crosses the 10,000 recovery mark, here are some graphs that show...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: As India crosses the 10,000 recovery mark, here are some graphs that show how is India faring during the pandemic

India also has a very low Coronavirus death rate per million people when compared to countries such as China, Japan, US and most developed countries in Europe with only 0.98 deaths per million people due to the virus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
India has crossed the 10000 recovery mark in the coronavirus pandemic
Image Credit: CNN
10

India has today (3rd May 2020) crossed the 10,000 mark for recoveries in the Wuhan Coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said. He also said that the doubling rate of infections has improved from 10.5 days to 12 days over the past couple of weeks. The number of discharged patients currently stands at 10,632 while the number of deaths due tolysis the virus has crossed the 1300 mark and stands at 1301.

Professor Shamika Ravi, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council, has been analysing the pandemic trends in India and sharing the same with the public through social media. She said that confirmed cases have been growing at the rate of 5.9% over the last five days which means that the current doubling rate is 12 days. Doubling rate of infections indicates the number of days it takes for the cases to double in number. Thus, the longer it takes, the better it is.

Image Credit: Prof Shamika Ravi/Twitter

India also has a very low Coronavirus death rate per million people when compared to countries such as China, Japan, US and most developed countries in Europe with only 0.98 deaths per million people due to the virus. While the rate for China is 3.34, which in reliable due to its propaganda and blatant suppression of authentic data related to the pandemic, for countries such as USA, France, Italy, United Kingdom and Spain, the figure is 202.96, 369.67, 475.09, 424.21 and 537.2 respectively. If India were witnessing deaths at these levels, then it would be a calamity unlike anything the 21st Century had witnessed.

Image Credit: Prof Shamika Ravi/Twitter
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The graphs of total confirmed cases, however, when compared with other countries does not look as good for India as some of the other countries. The graph clearly indicates that cases are still on the rise in India and we are yet to reach the peak. The graphs of Germany, Turkey, Spain and France at the moment shows that they have already reached the peak of the pandemic.

Image Credit: Prof Shamika Ravi/Twitter

The ration of confirmed positive cases to overall tested reveals the states that are a cause for concern.While Maharashtra has a high and growing ratio, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have been consistently high. Telangana and West Bengal, meanwhile, has a ratio but with low testing. These areas are particular causes of concern for India at the moment. In states such as Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the proportion of positive cases has fallen considerably as testing has gone up.

Image Credit: Prof Shamika Ravi/Twitter

Thus, these graphs indicate that India continues to perform comparatively better than most countries and the situation does not at the moment look as gloomy as it did some days ago. However, social distancing norms and other guidelines need to be followed strictly as otherwise, the situation could quickly deteriorate. Furthermore, West Bengal continues to be an unknown factor as the state government continues to suppress data regarding the crisis. The incompetence of Maharashtra government could prove very costly as well. In addition to that, the Coronavirus crisis appears very serious in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus india update

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: As India crosses the 10,000 recovery mark, here are some graphs that show how is India faring during the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
India has crossed the 10,000 mark for recoveries in the Wuhan Coronavirus cases, the Union Health Minister has said.
Read more
News Reports

Major Anuj Sood, who was martyred in Handwara encounter, got married just few months back

OpIndia Staff -
Major Anuj Sood's father says his son made a supreme sacrifice. Major Sood along with four other security personnel were martyred in Handwara encounter.
Read more
Politics

As Congress talks about Press Freedom, here is the party’s track record, and it’s just an indicative list

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party lamenting over lack of freedom for the press to express their opinion in the country is just paradoxical
Read more
News Reports

China: Man who ate raw snake gallbladder and raw seafood finds out that his lungs are filled with worms

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese man visited a doctor after experiencing breathing difficulties, only to find that his lungs were infested with live worms.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Five bridges closed in Ahmedabad to block movement, authorities urge people to celebrate Ramzan at home as coronavirus spreads like wildfire

OpIndia Staff -
With increasing number of Chinese coronavirus cases in Gujarat, particularly Ahmedabad, the city administration has closed down two more bridges, Ambedkar Bridge and Sardar Bridge, over river Sabarmati for traffic movement.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Ladakh witnesses surge of 19 positive cases in a day, 18 of them in a single village in Leh

OpIndia Staff -
The Chuchot Yokma village in Ladakh which saw a spike in 18 cases in a single day was earlier declared a Coronavirus hotspot.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for flypast by Indian Air Force to show gratitude for healthcare workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal government has not approved the request to allow Indian Air force aircraft to fly over two Kolkata hospitals. The hospitals are the ID&BG hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.
Read more
News Reports

Oman asks all state-owned companies to fire foreign employees and appoint Omani nationals at their place

OpIndia Staff -
The Oman govt has decided to implement the Omanisation policy which calls for replacing expatriate workers with trained Omani personnel.
Read more
News Reports

The Hindu publishes fake news claiming that Railways is charging extra money from stranded migrants to travel in special trains: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While The Hindu reported that passengers will have to pay Rs 50 extra for special trains, actually state govts are paying for the trains
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more

Connect with us

222,395FansLike
313,966FollowersFollow
228,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com