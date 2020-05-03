Sunday, May 3, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus scare: Ladakh witnesses surge of 19 positive cases in a day, 18 of...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus scare: Ladakh witnesses surge of 19 positive cases in a day, 18 of them in a single village in Leh

With 19 new cases, the active cases of Coronavirus have gone up to 25 in the union territory, while 17 persons have recovered from the infection

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
ladakh chuchot yokma
Chuchot Yokma in Leh
4

On Sunday, 19 people were reportedly diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Union territory of Ladakh, thereby taking the total tally of infected cases to 42.

The village of Chuchot Yokma in Leh which saw 18 positive cases for Coronavirus in a single day was earlier declared a Coronavirus hotspot on March 17 after three people had tested positive for the Chinese virus.

Besides, another woman with a travel history to Iran was also diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Kaksar village of Kargil. She was evacuated from Iran and was then quarantined in Rajasthan for a month. She was transferred to her village only last week. Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner and Secretary (Health) of Ladakh, has urged people to stay indoors and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

With 19 new cases, the active cases of Coronavirus have gone up to 25 in the union territory, while 17 persons have recovered from the infection. In the two districts, Leh has 33 total cases and 20 active cases, while Kargil has 9 total cases and 5 active cases.

Coronavirus in India

Two days before the Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown was to expire, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification which said that the lockdown will be further extended for two weeks. The lockdown was first imposed from 25th March to 14th April, which was later extended till 3rd May. Now the lockdown will continue till 17th May, as per the new order of the union govt, but the extended lockdown has a large number of relaxations. As of April 3, India has reported 28,406 active cases and 1,301 deaths.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Ladakh witnesses surge of 19 positive cases in a day, 18 of them in a single village in Leh

OpIndia Staff -
The Chuchot Yokma village in Ladakh which saw a spike in 18 cases in a single day was earlier declared a Coronavirus hotspot.
Read more
News Reports

Footballer Sunil Chhetri wins the internet after he helps a fan to get a free subscription from Netflix to pass time during lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Fan asks footballer Sunil Chhetri to share Netflix account details to use during the lockdown, gets Chhetri’s signed jersey and Netflix subscription card
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman stands by his comments threatening Hindus, claims he is fighting to save the country and Constitution

OpIndia Staff -
Zafarul Islam has declared that he still stands by his incendiary comments after he was booked on charges of sedition by Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani terrorist Haider, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, killed in Handwara encounter

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the terrorists were found hiding in a cowshed. The Forces were reportedly acting on a tipoff that terrorists were present in the Rajwar forests area.
Read more
Political History of India

The dictatorial history of the Congress party began right after Indian independence under Nehru, Arnab Goswami is only the latest victim

Saket Suryesh -
It all began when Jawaharlal Nehru was selected the leader of Congress at the time when Independence of India was around the corner.
Read more
News Reports

Congress party cries over ‘press freedom’, days after harassing journalist Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party opened a war front against Arnab Goswami after he had questioned Sonia Gandhi over the Palghar lynching case.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Oman asks all state-owned companies to fire foreign employees and appoint Omani nationals at their place

OpIndia Staff -
The Oman govt has decided to implement the Omanisation policy which calls for replacing expatriate workers with trained Omani personnel.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

The Hindu publishes fake news claiming that Railways is charging extra money from stranded migrants to travel in special trains: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While The Hindu reported that passengers will have to pay Rs 50 extra for special trains, actually state govts are paying for the trains
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for flypast by Indian Air Force to show gratitude for healthcare workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal government has not approved the request to allow Indian Air force aircraft to fly over two Kolkata hospitals. The hospitals are the ID&BG hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.
Read more

Connect with us

222,395FansLike
313,966FollowersFollow
228,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com