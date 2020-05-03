On Sunday, 19 people were reportedly diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Union territory of Ladakh, thereby taking the total tally of infected cases to 42.

The village of Chuchot Yokma in Leh which saw 18 positive cases for Coronavirus in a single day was earlier declared a Coronavirus hotspot on March 17 after three people had tested positive for the Chinese virus.

19 new #COVID19 cases in Ladakh — 18 in Leh, 1 in Kargil; total rises to 41: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2020

Besides, another woman with a travel history to Iran was also diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus in the Kaksar village of Kargil. She was evacuated from Iran and was then quarantined in Rajasthan for a month. She was transferred to her village only last week. Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner and Secretary (Health) of Ladakh, has urged people to stay indoors and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

With 19 new cases, the active cases of Coronavirus have gone up to 25 in the union territory, while 17 persons have recovered from the infection. In the two districts, Leh has 33 total cases and 20 active cases, while Kargil has 9 total cases and 5 active cases.

Coronavirus in India

Two days before the Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown was to expire, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification which said that the lockdown will be further extended for two weeks. The lockdown was first imposed from 25th March to 14th April, which was later extended till 3rd May. Now the lockdown will continue till 17th May, as per the new order of the union govt, but the extended lockdown has a large number of relaxations. As of April 3, India has reported 28,406 active cases and 1,301 deaths.