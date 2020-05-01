Friday, May 1, 2020
Home News Reports First chargesheet filed in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Shahrukh Pathan named for shooting at police,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

First chargesheet filed in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Shahrukh Pathan named for shooting at police, Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding him

On the 3rd of March, Shahrukh Pathan was arrested for his role in the riots. Now, the Delhi Police has registered the first FIR in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots case and named Shahrukh Pathan for his role in the riots.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
First chargesheet filed in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Shahrukh Pathan named for shooting at police, Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding him
Shahrukh Pathan during Delhi anti-Hindu riots
12

The National Capital of Delhi had seen violent clashes and anti-Hindu riots that had broken out on the 23rd of February. In the three days that the riots raged on, the seeds of which were sown in November when the anti-CAA riots were started by Islamists, saw over 50 people dead and hundreds injured. During the riots, an image of head constable Deepak Dahiya standing strong and defiant in the face of Islamist Shahrukh Pathan brandishing a gun and the opening fire had gone viral.

Shahrukh Pathan brandishing a gun during anti-Hindu riots in Delhi
Shahrukh Pathan brandishing a gun during anti-Hindu riots in Delhi

On the 3rd of March, Shahrukh Pathan was arrested for his role in the riots. Now, the Delhi Police has registered the first FIR in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots case and named Shahrukh Pathan for his role in the riots.

Shahrukh was one of the first persons to be arrested during the anti-Hindu riots.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The police have also named Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding Pathan on the spot and sheltering him. A weapon too has been recovered from Pathan with two live rounds. The police have lodged 48 cases and two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch are probing into it.

The Delhi police have established that the Islamist shooter was in constant touch with the members of the Chenu gang, however, they are not yet sure whether he was an active member of the gang or not.

The semi-automatic 7.65-bore pistol used by Shahrukh was made in Bihar and was procured by him about two years ago.

Sources informed the news agency IANS that Shahrukh was given shelter in Bareilly by one of the friends of his father who is also allegedly a drug supplier.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Investigations into the case have reportedly revealed that Shahrukh’s father, Shawar Pathan, who came to Delhi in 1985, is also a criminal and has several cases registered against him on charges of drug peddling and smuggling fake currency notes. He had, in fact, been released on bail just three days ahead of Shahrukh’s shooting incident during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi’s Maujpur area in broad daylight on 24 February.

The father was reportedly born as a Sikh who had later converted to Islam for marrying a Muslim woman. According to reports, Shahrukh’s mother also is said to be a notorious drug peddler.

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital had witnessed unprecedented violence. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri. An IB official, Ankit Sharma, was brutally murdered and his dead body was thrown in a drain. Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter, identified as Shahrukh, has now been arrested.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdelhi anti hindu riots, delhi riots, delhi riot case, delhi riot case arrested, delhi anti hindu riot case, delhi victims, delhi riots victimes, delhi hindu victims riots, delhi muslim riots, delhi muslim mob

Latest News

News Reports

First chargesheet filed in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Shahrukh Pathan named for shooting at police, Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding him

OpIndia Staff -
During Delhi anti-Hindu riots, an image of head constable Deepak Dahiya standing strong and defiant in the face of Islamist Shahrukh Pathan brandishing a gun and the opening fire had gone viral.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Maher Haider seen barging into Mumbai hospital and misbehaving with doctors, hospital files complaint: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The hospital has filed a complaint stating that the Congress leader 'unauthorisedly, illegally and unlawfully' entered the hospital, disrupted patient care and misbehaved with doctors.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: No ration, petrol to those not wearing masks in Goa

OpIndia Staff -
The Goa SEC decided to launch a campaign like 'no mask-no petrol' or 'no mask-no ration' to reach out to the masses.
Read more
Opinions

Dear Mahua Moitra, I am an NRI doctor and your article was a litany of lies promoting sycophancy over talent

Guest Author -
Open Letter to TMC MP Mohua Moitra by Bengali doctor living in Canada after she slammed NRI doctors for criticising Bengal govt
Read more
News Reports

Guntur: Deceased coronavirus patient contracted the virus from a Tablighi Jamaati after visiting the same tea stall, spreads the infection to over 50 others

OpIndia Staff -
The deceased cable operator who had contracted the infection from the Tablighi Jamaat attendee infected more than 50 people in his hometown
Read more
Law

Anybody can watch anything on TV: SC tells Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer over his remarks criticising Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has been granted interim relief from arrest by Gujarat Police till further hearing of the matter.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia cancels lecture to be conducted by SC lawyer J Sai Deepak on ‘Minority rights’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On the morning of 30th April, Mr J Sai Deepak was informed that his online lecture was cancelled. However, there is a string of events that happened between the invite being extended to the invite being rescinded.
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more

Connect with us

222,096FansLike
311,233FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com