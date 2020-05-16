Days after former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan stoked a controversy by suggesting the government to extract gold from the Hindu temples in the country to use in the war against Coronavirus, the Mahant fraternity of Shiva’s abode and Jyotirlinga Kashi Vishvanath has decided to ban Chavan and his family from entering the temple situated in Varanasi.

According to the reports, the Mahant of Jyotirlinga Kashi Vishvanath temple has not only decided to ban Chavan and his family from entering the temple situated in Varanasi but also urged other Jyotirlinga temples to take similar action against the Congress leader for his irresponsible comment.

Meanwhile, a former Mahant of the Kashi Vishvanath attacked Congress leader Chavan calling him ‘mentally deranged’.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, Hindu priests from various trusts had slammed the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Chavan for saying that gold should be taken from religious bodies for combating coronavirus. They had said instead of taking gold from temples, money should be taken from the accounts of Congress workers.

Swamy Paramhans Tapaswi Chhawni said, “Before taking gold from Hindu temples, money should be taken to combat Coronavirus from Congress leaders who have amassed huge wealth since independence.”

Even Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, Uttaradhikari, had alleged that the Congress leaders are involved in anti-national activities. He also questioned former CM that why is he seeking to borrow money from Hindu sects only and not from Churches and Mosques.

Prithviraj Chavan tweeted seeking money from the temples

Prithviraj Chavan had taken to twitter suggesting that Central Government should immediately appropriate all the gold lying with all the religious trusts in the country. He stated that the gold is worth at least $1 trillion, according to the World Gold Council.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While stating that the country is going through an emergency, Chavan mentioned that the gold can be borrowed by the govt through Gold bonds at a low-interest rate.

Chavan affirmed that the gold reserve lying with the religious bodies is worth 1 trillion dollars that is 76 lakh crore rupees. He had further stated, “If it is borrowed from these trusts at a nominal interest rate, the money can be generously spent on the lower middle and poor class to increase their spending capacity.”

The World Gold Council (WGC) has stated that the gold reserves in India which are lying with the religious sects are worth 1 trillion-dollar. Mentioning that Chavan also said that “there is a little scope for raising funds from open market.”