Sunday, May 31, 2020
Highly radicalised Khalistani terrorist arrested by Punjab police and Uttar Pradesh ATS from Meerut

Punjab Police received a tip-off regarding the presence of 32-year-old Khalistani terrorist Tirath Singh in Tharap Nagar in Meerut

Khalistani terrorist Tirath Singh/ Image Source: Amar Ujala
A Khalistani terrorist has been nabbed in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Operation group of the Punjab Police in Thapar Nagar of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

According to the reports, the Punjab Police received a tip-off regarding the presence of 32-year-old Khalistani terrorist Tirath Singh in Tharap Nagar in Meerut. The Punjab police soon passed the information to ATS in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Singh is connected with the Khalistan movement on social media. Tirath Singh was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Mohali Police in January 2020.

Tirath Singh had been staying at the Thaparnagar area under the Sadar Bazar police station in Meerut. As per police sources, he has been associated with the Khalistan movement on social media for quite a long while.

Khalistani posters recovered from Tirath Singh

The joint team of Uttar Pradesh ATS and Punjab police arrested the highly radicalised terrorist Tirath Singh. The police have recovered posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and some other suspected materials from his possession. 

According to Uttar Pradesh ATS, Additional Director General of Police, DK Thakur, literature pertaining to the Khalistan movement has been recovered from his possession.

The police also said that the social media account and WhatsApp of Tirath Singh contained messages showing his support to the Khalistan movement.

