Sunday, May 24, 2020
Home Government and Policy No more 'J-K Police' in Ladakh as Union Territory gets its own 'Ladakh Police'...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

No more ‘J-K Police’ in Ladakh as Union Territory gets its own ‘Ladakh Police’ force, gets new symbols and insignia

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ladakh police/ Image Source: Indian Express
8

In a significant development, the police administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh will no longer be referred to as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police’ as the newly formed UT has been assigned its own police force insignias and nomenclature.

According to the reports, the earlier usage nomenclature and insignias of ‘Jammu and Kashmir’ police, will henceforth be discarded in Ladakh. From now on the police force in the Union Territory of Ladakh will be identified as ‘Ladakh Police’.

An order regarding the change in nomenclature was issued by Inspector General of Police, Ladakh, SS Khandare, on Saturday.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“Wherever the organisational name ‘J&K Police’ is written on any signboards, police vehicles, letterheads, office stationaries, seals and other official items of UT Police should be replaced by the word ‘LADAKH POLICE’ in capital letters henceforth”, the order read.

The order further stated, “No police officer/official shall put on president police collar insignia of J&K Police on uniform,” adding it has the approval of the competent authority.

Fufilment of long-term of Ladakh population

Months after the historic abolition of Article 370 and reorganization of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the long-term demand of Ladakhi people to bifurcate the administration of two UTs is now being fulfilled.

On August 5 last year, the Modi government, through historic legislation had abolished the archaic Article 370, paving way for the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories – Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The government had passed Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Parliament to give legal sanctity to the bifurcation. However, the state was officially bifurcated into the two union territories on October 31.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

No more ‘J-K Police’ in Ladakh as Union Territory gets its own ‘Ladakh Police’ force, gets new symbols and insignia

OpIndia Staff -
The earlier usage nomenclature and insignias of 'Jammu and Kashmir' police, will henceforth be discarded in Ladakh.
Read more
News Reports

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs funding Palestinian Jihadists under the garb of Coronavirus aid: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Monitor noted that the United Nations (UN) had resorted to 'anti-Israel advocacy' instead of contributing to the humanitarian crisis.
Read more
News Reports

“They want to show lesser Coronavirus cases”, alleges doctors after BMC issues show-cause notice to a Mumbai doctor for recommending COVID-19 test

OpIndia Staff -
BMC had threatened to cancel the doctor's licence, in case he failed to respond to the contentious notice within 24 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Case registered against AIMIM MLA for abusing Dalit women, similar case filed against TRS MLA for attacking a local Dalit leader

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Shruthi alleged that Balala abused her in the name of her caste when when she had visited the house a victim Dalit girl.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
Opinions

23 May 2019 – more than just a counting day – when one won over innermost fears

Rahul Roushan -
It was not just Modi returning to power with a bigger mandate, it was a day when the ghosts of 2004 were buried.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against street vendors, shops in Bengaluru for putting up saffron flags

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer named Maitreyi Krishnan has registered a complaint on May 18 against a Facebook post by 'Uttara Kannada Mandi' and claimed that the Facebook had allegedly put out photos of people putting up saffron flags.
Read more

Connect with us

227,833FansLike
347,723FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com