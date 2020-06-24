A day after Pakistan’s cricket board confirmed that seven more Pakistani cricketers, including Mohammad Hafeez, have tested positive for Covid-19 infection, the Pakistani batsman has claimed that he is coronavirus negative.

The Pakistani cricketer took to his Twitter account to share the news along with the screenshot of his test report. Hafeez said that he took the second test in his personal capacity with his family and all are reported negative.

“After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe,” Hafeez tweeted.

PCB confirmed that seven more Pakistani cricketers, including Mohammad Hafeez, tested Covid-19 positive

Yesterday, PCB had confirmed that seven more Pakistani cricketers have tested positive for Covid-19 infection, taking the total count to 10. In a press release, the board informed the names of the players as Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan.

On 22nd June, the board had confirmed that Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali had tested positive for the infection.

Though experts believed that these test results were a massive setback for the team, PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan suggested that the tour of England will happen as per the schedule.

Khan said, “The tour is very much on track, the squad will depart as per schedule on 28th. Fortunately, all first-choice red-ball players, barring Rizwan, are negative, which means they can start training immediately after they are tested & given all clear when they arrive in the UK.”

Pakistan will play three-match test series and T20 matches in England during their tour in August. The players who got tested positive for the infection are under self-isolation at home. They may join the team later after clearance from the board. Shoaib Malik and bowling coach Waqar Younis have not been tested yet.

If the England tour gets canceled, it will cost PCB an estimated loss of 90 million dollars in broadcasting revenues.