Sunday, June 14, 2020
Home News Reports Body bag controversy: Amid allegations of corruption, BMC cancels the contract, to place a...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Body bag controversy: Amid allegations of corruption, BMC cancels the contract, to place a new tender

In a statement, the BMC had claimed that only Vedant Innotech Private Limited was found eligible during the tender, out of 10 companies

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
BMC under scanner for buying body bags at 9 times the 'actual price'
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: Money Control)
8

On Friday, the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was reportedly forced to scrap its contract with an Aurangabad-based company named Vedant Innotech Private Limited over allegations of malpractices in the procurement of body bags.

On Thursday, activist Anjali Damania lambasted BMC on Twitter for procuring body bags from the company whose original business was metal casting with no experience in making body bags. She alleged that Vedant Innotech Private Limited sold each bag for ₹6,719 whereas the actual price of such bags ranged between ₹250 to ₹1200. As such, BMC was paying 9 to 10 times higher than the actual cost. Reportedly, 2200 body bags had been purchased by the BMC from the said company since April, thus costing the exchequer ₹1.15 crores.

Labelling the state of affairs as ‘disgusting’, Damania further alleged that one of the directors of Vedant Innotech Private Limited namely Satish Kalyankar was a member of the Censor Board. Anjali Damania further alleged that the body bags were available at ₹3800 in the United States whereas the BMC was purchasing the bags for ₹6,719. She alleged, “There is a scam all across, and when we exposed this BMC cancelled the contract.”

BJP demands answers from Shiv Sena

On June 11, BJP Secretary (Mumbai) Vivekanand Gupta tweeted that the body bags which cost around ₹600 were being sold for ₹6,719. Demanding answers from Uddhav Thackeray, he wrote, “Mrita deh par see ghee nikal, roti mein lagakar khana jesa kaam kiya hai.” The loose translation goes as, “It is like exploiting the dead and making money out of it.” Interestingly, his tweet preceded the tweet of Anjali Damania.

Clarification by the BMC

In a statement, the BMC had claimed that only Vedant Innotech Private Limited was found eligible during the tender, out of 10 companies, and as such the contract for the procurement of body bags was given to the said company. On being asked about the high pricing, BMC justified the move saying that they wanted ‘good quality bags’ for Coronavirus-infected corpses. The civic body said that the bags were impermeable, opaque, leak-proof and that they had finalised the bags as per the specifications of the Union Health Ministry.

Reportedly, the decision to cancel the order now has been made to ensure ‘competitive pricing.’ Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velarasu remarked, “Last month, we had floated a tender in which ten bidders had participated and Vedant Innotech qualified. Now following the controversy we have decided to float fresh tenders on Saturday.”

BMC mayor Kishori Pedneka said that there would be no compromise on the quality of the body bags. She said that the BMC would procure the body bags, provided the suppliers met the given criteria. According to the Chairman of the BMC Health Committee, Amey Ghole, Vedanta was supplying body bags to various government departments such as the Navy. He reiterated that they got the products at a ‘reasonable rate.’

Vedant ‘not aware’ of the contract cancellation

Speaking to the Indian Express, Vedant director Satish Kalyankar said that he was not aware that the contract was cancelled. In his defence, Satish claimed that the company had been supplying disaster management materials to the defence forces and the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) during floods and other calamities. He stated that the products of the company were approved by the central government and that everything was on their website. Satish further claimed that the company had patented the body bags as only Vedant use fluid absorbing pads that minimised the spread of Coronavirus infection.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsbmc body bag controversy, bmc body bag

Trending now

News Reports

Body bag controversy: Amid allegations of corruption, BMC cancels the contract, to place a new tender

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was reportedly forced to scrap its contract with an Aurangabad-based company named Vedant Innotech Private Limited over allegations of malpractices in the procurement of body bags.
Read more
News Reports

Newly whitewashed Jamia walls defaced with ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Free Sharjeel’ graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
The newly whitewashed walls of Jamia Millia Islamia were again defaced by miscreants and 'Free Safoora' and 'Free Sharjeel' was written across them.
Read more

NIA gets custody of woman LeT terrorist from Kolkata, was in touch with Pakistani handlers though WhatsApp

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got custody 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba handler Tania Parveen from Kolkata, West Bengal.

The ‘protests’ that burnt the nation: How American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan’s The Wire collaborated with anti-CAA ‘protesters’

Media K Bhattacharjee -
The passage of the CAA in both the Houses of the Parliament unleashed a spree of violence across the whole country.

Amethi boy puts up ‘house for sale’ board after Muslims attack the family, SP orders probe after local police refused to act

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"We want to sell our house to move to a safe place", says Hindu boy in Amethi after the family came under attack from Muslims

How The Hindu justified not publishing anything other than the Left agenda and chided a reader in the process

Media S. Sudhir Kumar -
Reader gets chided for asking the Readers' Editor to ensure that The Hindu publishes the opinions from all sides and not restrict itself to “left-leaning commentators”.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Police demolish Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu following objections by Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tamil Nadu police demolish a Hindu temple after Muslims in the area objected to renovation work done in the temple
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Body bag controversy: Amid allegations of corruption, BMC cancels the contract, to place a new tender

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was reportedly forced to scrap its contract with an Aurangabad-based company named Vedant Innotech Private Limited over allegations of malpractices in the procurement of body bags.
Read more
News Reports

Newly whitewashed Jamia walls defaced with ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Free Sharjeel’ graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
The newly whitewashed walls of Jamia Millia Islamia were again defaced by miscreants and 'Free Safoora' and 'Free Sharjeel' was written across them.
Read more
News Reports

SC makes an exception to sit on Sunday to hear Vinod Dua’s petition for quashing sedition case

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua had approached the apex court on Saturday asking protection from coercive action.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

NIA gets custody of woman LeT terrorist from Kolkata, was in touch with Pakistani handlers though WhatsApp

OpIndia Staff -
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got custody 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba handler Tania Parveen from Kolkata, West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

India rejects new Nepal map including Indian territories, says this artificial enlargement is not based on historical facts and is not tenable.

OpIndia Staff -
Foreign ministry says that artificial enlargement of map b Nepal is not based on historical facts, hence it is not tenable.
Read more
News Reports

India’s foreign exchange reserves see a significant surge, cross half-a-trillion USD mark for the first time

OpIndia Staff -
This is for the first time that India’s foreign exchange reserves have crossed the half-a-trillion US Dollar mark
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hails courage of constable Vatan Pawar who caught cow smugglers despite being stabbed thrice

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to heap praises on the valour of Uttar Pradesh police constable Vatan Pawar.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad sneaks out of his hideout, offers namaaz in Abu Bakr mosque

OpIndia Staff -
CCTV footage captures Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad visiting a mosque to offer namaaz on Friday
Read more
News Reports

“Muslim mob set the house on fire, ransacked shops and looted jewellery”: Narrates Pooja, Dalit victim of the communal clashes in Jaunpur

OpIndia Staff -
Dalit victim of communal strife in Jaunpur, Pooja claimed that Muslim mob ran riot attacking and pillaging shops, houses in the Dalit colony
Read more

Connect with us

230,825FansLike
373,775FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com