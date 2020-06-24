CNN News 18 refers to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir”, watch video

CNN News 18, in a recent report on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, referred to it as “Azaad Kashmir.” The Pakistani officials often use the term as they consider it as Kashmir’s area that they got freed from the “Indian occupation.” However, PoK which Pakistanis refer to as ‘Azad Kashmir’, was and will continue to remain an integral part of India.

#BREAKING – Pakistan Army wants major stake in all hospitals of Azad Kashmir.



Pak Army Chief writes a letter to PoK health minister.



Gen Bajwa has demanded 50% beds for Pak Army: sources.@AnchorAnandN with details. | Original Input: @manojkumargupta. pic.twitter.com/w32JHF7AVt — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) June 24, 2020

In a 3-minute report, the ticker mentions the area as Azaad Kashmir multiple times. The report was about Pakistan Army chief writing to ‘Health Minister of PoK’ to ensure 50% bed reservation for Pakistan Army and keep blood stock ready.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to a high number of Covid-positive cases after the Pakistan government allegedly sent corona-positive cases from Punjab province in PoK.

Home minister Amit Shah pointed out last year on several occasions that the Modi government will take strong action to take back the occupied area of Kashmir from Pakistan.