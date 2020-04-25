Saturday, April 25, 2020
Home News Reports Two minor Hindu girls abducted by brother of a politician in Pakistan, World Sindhi...
News Reports
Updated:

Two minor Hindu girls abducted by brother of a politician in Pakistan, World Sindhi Congress condemns the abduction and forced conversion

The family said that when they went to court in connection with the case, Suthi was in the vehicle of Pir Faisal Shah Jeelani, and they didn't let them meet the girl.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1

In yet another incident of abduction and forced conversion of girls belonging to the minority community in Pakistan, two Hindu girls, Suthi and Shama were forcibly abducted from Chundiko town of Sindh.

It has been alleged that two minor Hindu girls have been abducted by the brother of an influential local politician in Sindh province, and the family of the girls have alleged that they are facing constant threats. In a video, the victims’ family said that their minor daughters Suthi and Shama were forcibly abducted by the brother of Pir Faisal Shah Jeelani, a member of the National Assembly.

A family member said that Hindu minorities continue to face persecution in Sindh and they fear that girls will be converted to Islam. He said: “Minorities here are facing persecution. They have abducted our daughters. We are not getting justice and are continuously facing atrocities. The brother of a Member of National Assembly (MNA) Pir Fasil Shah Jeelani threatens more abduction if we complain about it. Hindu minorities are facing threats. We can’t face this torture and would like to move out of Sindh”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The family also said that police are not helping the victims but deliberately not taking any action due to the influence of the politician.

The family said that when they went to court in connection with the case, Suthi was in the vehicle of Pir Faisal Shah Jeelani, and they didn’t let them meet the girl. They said that the girl was crying, and they don’t even know where the other girl Shama is. The family also alleged that the police is taking the side of the abductors, and have refused to file any FIR.

“They are forcefully converting our daughters and are threatening us to not voice up or else the consequences will cost more Hindu daughters. We demand the state to protect us or throw us out of Pakistan because we can’t afford our more daughters, we just can’t take this pain anymore. Police is also with them. SHO Thari Mir is also supporting them. He didn’t collaborate with us. They blackmailed us and took us to Khairpur court with two police cars and 2-3 cars of Pirs, but our daughter wasn’t there then they took us to Gambhat court where they didn’t let us meet our daughter and said now you leave this place as soon as possible even when the girl was crying. Our daughter wasn’t in Police custody. She was with Pir Shah, and we don’t even know where our other daughter Shama is. SHO isn’t lodging FIR. He is misbehaving and misguiding us” said Suthi’s father.

“I went to court. My daughter was helplessly crying outside the court in the custody of Pir Hussain. They didn’t let us meet with her…,” Suthi’s mother said before she started crying in the video.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“Our two daughters are taken by Dhareja. Police are also with them. They are fully supporting them. We are poor. We don’t have money to raise our voice. We are being threatened. Our one daughter was brought to the court where they didn’t let us meet our daughter while she was crying and we have no clue of our other daughter. Throw us out of Pakistan but please don’t do such atrocity,” an uncle of the girls said.

The World Sindhi Congress has condemned the abduction and forceful conversion of two Hindu minor girls in the Sindh province of Pakistan. Rubina Greenwood, the Chairperson of World Sindhi Congress said that it is heart-wrenching to see the brutalities especially on the minorities of Pakistan. Rubina informed, “Whereabouts of Shama are unknown and the local police have refused to register the complaint. Fourteen-year-old Suthi was produced in the court and was declared Muslim and married to a 40-year old man.”

She added, “The parents of the minor were crying and when the girl was produced in the court, she was also crying. They said that everyone, police, judiciary, politicians are supporting the perpetrators. They are simply helpless. They requested to allow them to migrate to save their daughters.”

Although the WSC has been raising the issue on the several international platforms consistently for the last many years, the situation on the ground has worsened. No mercy has been shown to the minority section of the theocratic nation.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Rubina Greenwood said that it is a matter of international attention and calls for international pressure on the Pakistani government to provide protection to vulnerable Sindhi Hindus and their family. She repeated that we genuinely believe that this is a systematic policy of the state to victimize Sindhi Hindus forcing them to leave their motherland and tear down the secular and civil fabric of Sindhi society.

Rubina demanded the Pakistan government that the policies to persecute Sindhi Hindus should be halted, the women from minority community should be allowed to live according to their choices without any force, fear and perpetrators should be prosecuted.

Concluding her statement she said that she will continue to raise the issue on relevant international platforms to force Pakistan to stop persecution against the minorities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Two minor Hindu girls abducted by brother of a politician in Pakistan, World Sindhi Congress condemns the abduction and forced conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor Hindu girls have been abducted by the brother of an influential local politician in Sindh province in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Odisha Based numismatist pledges to auction his collection of 2 lakh antique coins worth 2 crores to donate for Coronavirus fight

OpIndia Staff -
Debiprasad Mangaraj, a Bhuvaneshwar based numismatist has decided to auction 2 lacs antique coins to donate for Coronavirus fight
Read more
News Reports

Fruit sellers in Jamshedpur booked for writing ‘Hindu’ on the banners of their shop, Netizens question why no action against shops with ‘Muslim’ in...

OpIndia Staff -
Acting on a Twitter complaint, Jamshedpur police removed banner of some fruit sellers that had 'Hindu' written on them and filed case against them
Read more
News Reports

As time running out for Uddhav Thackeray to become a legislator, Shiv Sena readies strategy to dodge the impending political crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena has prepared four strategies as the governor is yet to approve the nomination of Uddhav Thackeray to Legislative Council
Read more
Media

Advice viewer discretion, but don’t demonise Arnab Goswami

Gaurav Sansanwal -
In the world of Indian broadcast journalism, Arnab Goswami is an outlier.
Read more
News Reports

Jordan: Man released early from prison to contain Coronavirus spread, dies immediately by a celebratory gunshot fired by cousin celebrating his release

OpIndia Staff -
Sari Salem Wardat in Jordan was shot dead by a celebratory gunshot fired by his cousin on the occasion of his early release from prison
Read more

Recently Popular

Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more

Connect with us

221,080FansLike
302,332FollowersFollow
224,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com