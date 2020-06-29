In a joint operation of Bihar Police and Kolkata Special Task Force, an arms factory has been busted in the Vaishali district on the Bihar-West Bengal border. Times Now has reported that the police have recovered a cache of country-made arms and ammunition along with the tools and machinery.

#Breaking | An arms factory has been busted on the Bihar-West Bengal border.



As per reports, the combined police teams raided the residence of one Saheb Raj near Chakulia under the Katahara police outpost in Vaishali district. An illegal arms manufacturing unit was operational in the premises. The TOI report stated that 43 unfinished pistols, one gun, four lathe machines, raw materials and other tools were found.

Vaishali police have stated that four of the arrested persons are from Munger, while one is from Jamui district and three are from Vaishali.

The arrested persons include Md Laddan, Md Lalan and Md Parvez. Vaishali SP Gaurav Mangla has stated that Laddan, Lalan and Parvez are all from Munger’s Kasim Bazar, a hub for illegal weapons. They were allegedly involved in the illegal weapons business for several years.