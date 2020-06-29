Monday, June 29, 2020
Crime Illegal weapons factory busted at Bihar-West Bengal border, 7 arrested
Illegal weapons factory busted at Bihar-West Bengal border, 7 arrested

43 unfinished pistols, one gun, four lathe machines, raw materials and other tools were found in the raid by police teams of Bihar and West Bengal.

Illegal arms factory raided in Vaishali
Image courtesy: Times of India
In a joint operation of Bihar Police and Kolkata Special Task Force, an arms factory has been busted in the Vaishali district on the Bihar-West Bengal border. Times Now has reported that the police have recovered a cache of country-made arms and ammunition along with the tools and machinery.

As per reports, the combined police teams raided the residence of one Saheb Raj near Chakulia under the Katahara police outpost in Vaishali district. An illegal arms manufacturing unit was operational in the premises. The TOI report stated that 43 unfinished pistols, one gun, four lathe machines, raw materials and other tools were found.

Vaishali police have stated that four of the arrested persons are from Munger, while one is from Jamui district and three are from Vaishali.

The arrested persons include Md Laddan, Md Lalan and Md Parvez. Vaishali SP Gaurav Mangla has stated that Laddan, Lalan and Parvez are all from Munger’s Kasim Bazar, a hub for illegal weapons. They were allegedly involved in the illegal weapons business for several years.

