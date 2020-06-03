Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News Reports Searching porn in incognito? Google is possibly recording you, and now it has been...
News Reports
Updated:

Searching porn in incognito? Google is possibly recording you, and now it has been sued for $5 billion

Google spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, said that the organisation will vigorously defend itself against the allegations made against it.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Internet behemoth Google has been sued with a lawsuit seeking $5billion in damages for infringing privacy of millions of users
Google sued with $5 billion class-action lawsuit, image courtesy: NBC
259

Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Tuesday was sued with a proposed class-action suit for violating the privacy of millions of its users by monitoring their internet use from browsers set in “incognito/private” browsing mode. The lawsuit was filed against the tech giant in San Jose, California, and accused the search engine behemoth of “covert and unauthorized data collection from virtually every American with a computer or phone.”

Secretly collecting information of users?

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion from the Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, for secretly collecting information about what people view online and what they browse, even if they use what Google calls “incognito” mode.

The law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has filed the class action suit. “People everywhere are becoming more aware and concerned that their personal communications are being intercepted, collected, recorded, or exploited for gain by technology companies they have come to depend on,” the law firm stated in their filing.

The complaint filed against Google states that the organisation collects information from a host of other applications such as Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager, web-site plug-ins and smartphone apps whether they click on Google-supported ads or not. The litigant mentioned that such surreptitious activities by Google help the organisation in learning about the users’ friends, hobbies, interests, food habits and even the “most intimate and potentially embarrassing things” they surf online.

“Billions of times a day, Google causes computers around the world to report the real-time internet communications of hundreds of millions of people to Google,” the complaint read.

Covert methods to gather unauthorised data

The complaint stated that Google cannot continue employing covert methods to gather unauthorised data from every unsuspecting American with a computer or phone. Google spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, said that the organisation will vigorously defend itself against the allegations made against it.

“We explicitly state every time you open an incognito mode that the websites might be able to draw details of your browsing activity,” he added.

While the users may believe that the incognito mode shields them prying online eyes, computer security analysts have long asserted that Google and other rival organisations might extract information from multiple browsing modes used by the users for creating augmented user profiles based on the inputs gleaned from tracking their activities.

The proposed class-action suit reportedly includes millions of users and seeks $5000 as damages per user or three times actual damages, whichever is greater.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.
Read more
Culture and History

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.
Read more

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.

Modi 2.0 government asserts its commitment to uproot corruption from India, warns the ‘high and mighty’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
P Chidambaram, the former union minister, considered 'untouchable' for a long time, was arrested by the CBI last year and had spent over 106 days in custody before managing to get released under strict bail conditions.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

Media

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.
Read more
Culture and History

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.
Read more
Social Media

Here’s how liberals in USA were celebrating, justifying and inciting riots after George Floyd’s death

OpIndia Staff -
The murder of George Floyd in the USA has led to a wave of riots in the United States.
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd case: Solidarity posts by social media users backfire as crucial information gets lost under the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users on Instagram shared black images with #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM to express their solidarity with Black victims of racial discrimination
Read more
News Reports

Masood Azhar’s nephew Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai, IED expert behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, killed by security forces in J&K

OpIndia Staff -
Ismail Alvi is an IED expert who helped in assembling the Pulwama attack bomb and the bomb recovered last week
Read more
Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more
News Reports

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.
Read more
News Reports

Searching porn in incognito? Google is possibly recording you, and now it has been sued for $5 billion

OpIndia Staff -
Google has been slapped with a lawsuit seeking $5 billion, accusing the search giant of privacy infringements by tracking internet activity of users using browser in the 'private or incognito' mode
Read more
News Reports

Modi 2.0 government asserts its commitment to uproot corruption from India, warns the ‘high and mighty’

OpIndia Staff -
P Chidambaram, the former union minister, considered 'untouchable' for a long time, was arrested by the CBI last year and had spent over 106 days in custody before managing to get released under strict bail conditions.
Read more

Connect with us

229,334FansLike
360,417FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com