Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust suspends temples construction work in view of the security situation in Ladakh, says will resume on appropriate time

The Trust, in its official communique, said that the situation at the border is serious and the overriding concern at present is to defend the country against the Chinese aggression.

OpIndia Staff

Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra suspends temple construction in Ayodhya, says will resume at appropriate time
Amidst tense situation along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh following the deadly skirmishes in Galwan Valley between the armies of the two countries, the Ram Mandir trust has announced that the appropriate date for the start of the construction of the Ram Temple will be taken keeping in view the prevailing situation in the country.

The Trust, in its official communique, said that the situation at the border is serious and the overriding concern at present is to defend the country against the Chinese aggression.

The trust paid tributes to the fallen soldiers who attained martyrdom after Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley stealthily mounted an attack against the Indian troopers with the help of medieval weapons such as clubs wrapped in barbed wire, boulders and batons with protruding nails. The organisation which has been charged with the construction of the Ram Temple after a historic judgment by the Supreme Court last year said that a new date will soon be decided by the trust keeping in view the situation on the border.

“The decision to begin construction (of temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially,” Anil Mishra, member of the trust, told PTI.

Many Hindu organisations have organised protests in Ayodhya recently opposing the unilateral expansionism exhibited by the Chinese. Earlier, PTI had reported that the Trust has suspended the plans to start construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad says lakhs of Naga Sadhus would volunteer to help the Army if need arises

The apex body of the saints and seers in India, Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad has said that lakhs of Naga sanyasis(hermits) would volunteer to fight the Chinese if the need arises.

While condemning the dastardly attack by the Chinese forces against 16 Bihar Regiment soldiers in Galwan Valley, Mahant Narendra Giri, President of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), said that the Indian Army is capable of handling the Chinese manoeuvres on the border, but if the need arises, lakhs of Naga sadhus will also volunteer to protect the motherland.

“Naga sadhus are equally adept in shaashtra (religious texts) and shashtra (arms),” he said while adding, “Naga sadhus are trained in martial arts and can also carry tridents, swords, canes and spears”.

He further explained that Naga sanyasis once acted as a bulwark for the Hindus against the Mughal oppression and were involved in a large number of military defence campaigns. However, Giri added, following the country’s independence, there was no need for the Nagas to remain active in military activities and therefore they turned to religion.

Violent clashes between India and China in Galwan Valley

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, had attained martyrdom in the violent clashes with the Chinese troopers in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. The Army had initially claimed that 3 soldiers, including one Commanding Officer, were killed in the skirmishes but later in the evening it revised the figure to 20 saying 17 others had succumbed to their injuries due to the prolonged exposure to sub-zero temperatures.

The killing of the Indian soldiers marks the Indian Army’s worst losses since the Kargil War in 1999 and signifies the most intense military combat between India and China since 1967 when about 80 Indian soldiers and at least 300 Chinese PLA troops were killed in the course of the savage skirmishes that broke out near the Nathu La and Cho Lo passes, the strategic gateway to the crucial Chumbi valley.

