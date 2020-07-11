Saturday, July 11, 2020
Home News Reports With Apple’s plans to exit China, its Taiwanese supplier Foxconn to invest $1 billion...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

With Apple’s plans to exit China, its Taiwanese supplier Foxconn to invest $1 billion in India in iPhone manufacturing unit

New inflow of investment in the country will add 6000 jobs to Sriperumbudur plant where Apple iPhones are made

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
6

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn is set to invest up to $1 billion at the Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu state, reported Reuters. The plan comes at the backdrop of a quiet strategy, adopted by Apple, to shift its iPhone production from China to other countries in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the US-China trade war.

The Sriperumbudur plant, located 50 km away from Chennai, manufactures Apple’s iPhone XR model. The investment by Foxconn is expected to take place over a period of 3 years. Other iPhone models, which are currently manufactured in China, will also be manufacture at the plant. Reportedly, the new inflow of investment in the country will add 6000 jobs to the plant. Besides, Foxconn also has a factory in Andhra Pradesh wherein it manufactures Xiaomi phones.

Boost to ‘Makes in India’ initiative

According to a Hong-Kong based tech researcher, India’s cheap labour, coupled with the expansion of a supplier base would help Apple use the country for exports. Reportedly, building phones in India will help Apple save money on the import tax. Besides, the expansion of Apple in India will boost initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, the government’s flagship programme for indigenous production. Samsung, the rival of Apple, also has a factory in North India.

Foxconn vows increased investment

Without getting into details, Chairman Liu Young-way stated in June that the company will increase its investment in the country. “We are fully pushing ahead with the next steps there, and maybe in a few months’ time, we can reveal on our website the next steps and report back to everyone. We’ll have a further investment there,” he was quoted as saying.

Last month, the government of India launched a ₹50,000 crore ($6.5 billion) ‘Electronics manufacturing’ scheme and offered lucrative offers to global smartphone workers to set up their factories in India. “We launched this programme to show our intent that India is ready for business,” IT minister Ravishankar Prasad was quoted as saying.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.
Read more
News Reports

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque
Read more

Kerala: Locals in Coronavirus hotspot Poonthura protest against lockdown restrictions, spit on healthcare workers collecting swab samples

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Locals of the fishing suburb of Poonthura near Thiruvananthapuram attacked a team of health workers, including a doctor, who had gone to collect swab samples

The spin around Vikas Dubey encounter reminds about the police-raid against Mohammad Shahabuddin in Siwan

Opinions shwetank -
While people are saying “dead men tell no story” after Vikas Dubey encounter, Md Shahabuddin narrated no tales even after jailed for years

When Rajnath Singh fought for the country but lost an election

Political History of India Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is the birthday of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. And let me tell you a story about the time Rajnath Singh lost from Mohana Assembly constituency in the 1993 elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Sahil’s father Parvez died in 3 different ways, in 2 different locations, 16 Hindus named in the FIR

News Reports अजीत भारती -
Sahil Parvez had stated that his father was shot in front of their house in his statement to the media. His complaint letter to the police several weeks later suddenly shifts the location, identifies 16 'attackers' by name and makes a lot of contradictory claims, read details.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

With Apple’s plans to exit China, its Taiwanese supplier Foxconn to invest $1 billion in India in iPhone manufacturing unit

OpIndia Staff -
Foxconn to expand its iPhone produciton unit in Tamil Nadu with $1 billion investment to make more models as Apple moves out of China
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Special Operations Group issues notices to CM Ashok Gehlot and DyCM Sachin Pilot over allegations of attempts to topple their govt

OpIndia Staff -
After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged attempts to topple his govt, SOG issues notices to him and DyCM Sachin Pilot to record statement
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Locals write to NHRC after state authorities fail to act against illegal church construction in Kadapa

OpIndia Staff -
District authorities ignore illegal church construction evicting SC families from their homes, locals write to NHRC
Read more
Opinions

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.
Read more
Government and Policy

‘Safeguarding cows is our priority’: Minister says Karnataka preparing to implement a ban on cow slaughter

OpIndia Staff -
Prabhu Chauhan, the Animal Husbandry Minister in Karnataka, informed that the BJP government is in the process of implementing cow slaughter ban in the state
Read more
News Reports

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Locals in Coronavirus hotspot Poonthura protest against lockdown restrictions, spit on healthcare workers collecting swab samples

OpIndia Staff -
Locals of the fishing suburb of Poonthura near Thiruvananthapuram attacked a team of health workers, including a doctor, who had gone to collect swab samples
Read more
News Reports

Terrorist Abid Hakani went to Pakistan for training before killing BJP leader Wasim Bari, caught on CCTV footage near Bandipora

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic terrorist, who unleashed terror and killed the BJP leader Wasim Bari and his two family members at their shop in Bandipora, north Kashmir has been identified by the security forces.
Read more
Opinions

The spin around Vikas Dubey encounter reminds about the police-raid against Mohammad Shahabuddin in Siwan

shwetank -
While people are saying “dead men tell no story” after Vikas Dubey encounter, Md Shahabuddin narrated no tales even after jailed for years
Read more
News Reports

“I feel free after ages. This is an end to the era of terror”, says Lallan Vajpayee who was on the hit-list of slain...

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey had multiple attempts to kill Lallan Vajpayee in the party, Vajpayee celebrates the death of Dubey in Police encounter
Read more

Connect with us

235,497FansLike
403,240FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com