Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Mumbai: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

As per reports, at least two unidentified miscreants entered the 3-storeyed building and vandalised it. CCTV cameras, glass panes and flowerpots were smashed.

OpIndia Staff

House of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar vandalised in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house, “Rajgruha” in Maharashtra’s Mumbai was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday. As per reports, the CCTV cameras were also damaged.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh late on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the police is currently investigating the case and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

As per reports, at least two unidentified miscreants entered the 3-storeyed building and vandalised it. CCTV cameras, glass panes and flowerpots were smashed.

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s grandsons, Prakash Ambedkar and Bhimrao Ambedkar appealed for peace.

The building served as Dr Ambedkar’s residence when he moved to Mumbai in 1930s. Later it was turned into a museum. It has been closed since a few months due to lockdown.

