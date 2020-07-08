Mumbai: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house, “Rajgruha” in Maharashtra’s Mumbai was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday. As per reports, the CCTV cameras were also damaged.



दादर येथील 'राजगृह' या डॉ.आंबेडकरांच्या निवासस्थानावर काही अज्ञात व्यक्तींनी आज जो हल्ला केला तो निषेधार्थ आहे. याबाबत पोलिसांचा तत्परतेने तपास सुरु असून दोषींविरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही केली जाईल. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 7, 2020

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh late on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the police is currently investigating the case and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

As per reports, at least two unidentified miscreants entered the 3-storeyed building and vandalised it. CCTV cameras, glass panes and flowerpots were smashed.

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s grandsons, Prakash Ambedkar and Bhimrao Ambedkar appealed for peace.

The building served as Dr Ambedkar’s residence when he moved to Mumbai in 1930s. Later it was turned into a museum. It has been closed since a few months due to lockdown.