Saturday, July 4, 2020
Home News Reports China's 'Century of Humiliation': How period between First Opium War in 1839 and victory...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia ExplainsPolitics
Updated:

China’s ‘Century of Humiliation’: How period between First Opium War in 1839 and victory of CCP in 1949 shapes China’s view about the world

The 'Century of Humiliation' was marked by numerous wars where the Chinese suffered defeat at the hands of Western powers, Russia and Japan. It is estimated that the Chinese control of its territory shrank by a third and its millennia old imperial system collapsed.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
The Century of Humiliation shapes China's view about the world
Image Credit: The Sunday Guardian
2

The Chinese Communist Party has been a belligerent force in the world scene for decades now. Apart from its totalitarian control of its own territory, it also lays claim to territory beyond its borders based on historical precedent, that sometimes dates back to the 14th Century. Very recently, in the wake of its furtive disputes with India and Japan, it also laid claim to the Russian city of Vladivostok.

The Chinese claim to Vladivostok is a stark reminder of the extent to which the ‘Century of Humiliation’ plays a very crucial role in shaping China’s foreign policy and its actions on the international scene. The ‘Century of Humiliation’ occupies a very important place in the national imagination of the Chinese. The period refers to the century between the First Opium War in 1939 to the victory of the Chinese Communist Party in the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

The period was marked by numerous wars where the Chinese suffered defeat at the hands of Western powers, Russia and Japan. It is estimated that the Chinese control of its territory shrank by a third and its millennia-old imperial system collapsed. The period was also marked by internal rebellions, uprisings and civil wars. To say that it was a pretty bad time to be a Chinese would be an understatement.

Vladivostok, as mentioned above, was annexed by the Tsarist Regime in Russia through the Treaty of Peking in 1860. Until then, it was ruled by the Qing Dynasty of China. Besides Vladivostok, China also lost the Kowloon Peninsula to Britain. Even after a hundred and sixty years, such emotional wounds have not been forgotten.

One American commentator noted, “The Chinese have one very broad generalization about their own history: they think in terms of ‘up to the Opium war’ and ‘after the Opium war’; in other words, a century of humiliation and weakness to be expunged.” Others have noted, “Chinese nationalism is not just about celebrating the glories of Chinese civilization; it also commemorates China’s weakness.”

Alison Kaufman, senior Asia policy researcher at the CNA Corporation, stated in one of her papers, “The Century of Humiliation presents not just a cautionary tale about past experiences, but a source of beliefs about how the world works. Both explicitly and implicitly, Chinese elites still use the vocabulary and questions developed during that period to interpret the dynamics of international relations today.”

She added, “Contemporary arguments about the nature of competition among nations, the reasons that nations succeed or fail in the international arena, and the prospects for long-term global peace or cooperation are conducted through terms and assumptions developed during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.”

During the ‘Century of Humiliation’, China was forced to open up its ports, cede territories, suffered Japanese incursions and massive internal rebellions. Kaufman states, “The events of this period marked China’s abrupt transition from a powerful, proud, and unified state to one whose
territory was “carved up like a melon” by foreign powers and whose army had been humiliated.”

The Chinese Communist Victory declared the end of the ‘Century of Humiliation’ when it acquired power in 1949. In the words of one politburo member, “the establishment of new China… put an end to the situation in which old China was split up, the nation was subject to humiliation, and the people experienced untold sufferings.”

David Scott, an expert on China, remarked, “Instead, for about one hundred years, China limped along in the international system, neither one thing nor the other. It was the most populous state on the globe, accounting for one-quarter of the world’s population, yet it also conceded territory and sovereignty rights to a plethora of outside countries, including even small European countries like Belgium and Portugal with a fraction of its population and size. China was neither a colony nor sovereignly independent. It was in the “Community of Nations,” yet humiliatingly seen as the “Ward of [Western] Civilization.” Part of the “international system” and its power distributions, it was not necessarily part of “international society” and its shared norms.”

The ‘Century of Humiliation’ narrative also helps the Chinese Communist Part to ramp up support for itself among the Chinese citizens. The end of the dark days coincide with the victory of the CCP and hence, the Chinese are predisposed towards viewing the CCP in good light. However, it also should be admitted that it is not far from the truth because it’s truly under the CCP that China has risen from the depths to become a potent force in world politics.

Today, China has greater ambitions and wishes to transform the world order into one that is more conducive to its own interests. It seeks to correct what it perceives to be injustices meted out to them in the past but also seeks to ensure that it is never in a position where it is forced to suffer such humiliation again.

Some have opined that the ‘Century of Humiliation’ is a myth that has become China’s “chosen trauma”. They argue that it is propaganda that has been adopted by the Chinese Communist Party to dredge up nationalistic fervour among its population and consolidate support for itself and legitimise its rule. Whatever it may, it cannot be denied that it occupies a dominant space in the public imagination. So much so that Chinese and Taiwanese textbooks to this day divide their history as before and after the Opium War.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termschinese communist party

Trending now

News Reports

China’s ‘Century of Humiliation’: How period between First Opium War in 1839 and victory of CCP in 1949 shapes China’s view about the world

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese claim to Vladivostok is a stark reminder of the extent to which the 'Century of Humiliation' plays a very crucial role in shaping China's foreign policy.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Tahir Hussain not only planned and instigated the mob, but was also pelting stones and petrol bombs at Hindus: Chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
While Dilbar Negi was dismembered and burnt alive, Ankit Sharma was mutilated, murdered and dumped in a Chand Bagh drain by a Muslim mob spearheaded by AAP leader Tahir Hussain
Read more

Uddhav Thackeray approves purchase of expensive new cars for ministers when Maharashtra is struggling to pay salaries to the govt employees

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Even as Maharashtra faces acute crisis, the Uddhav Thackeray govt in has given its authorisation for the purchase of 6 new vehicles for its ministers.

Explained: Why is China now eyeing the Russian city of Vladivostok?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The territory of Vladivostok was a part of the Qing Dynasty of China and was handed over to the Russians via the Treaty of Peking in 1860.

Beef ban Haram, Dog Meat ban Halal: Hypocrisy of welcoming ban on dog meat in Nagaland after claiming people have the right to eat...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The Nagaland Cabinet has banned the sale of dog meat in the state following protests by animal rights activists.

Unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated: Army calls fake news by Congress ‘malicious and unsubstantiated’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress party and its ecosystem launched a massive propaganda today claiming that the meeting of PM Modi with injured soldiers at Leh Military Hospital was staged.

Recently Popular

Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times reporter Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint filed against journalist Srishti Jaswal for saing that Lord Krishna was womanizer, fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
Media

Kolkata’s Telegraph reports satirical tweet as real to show Modi govt banning TikTok in poor light

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to prove that Central government ban on Chinese apps like TikTok was a bad decision, Kolkata based leftist portal 'The Telegraph' today reported a satirical tweet as real.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

China’s ‘Century of Humiliation’: How period between First Opium War in 1839 and victory of CCP in 1949 shapes China’s view about the world

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese claim to Vladivostok is a stark reminder of the extent to which the 'Century of Humiliation' plays a very crucial role in shaping China's foreign policy.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Tahir Hussain not only planned and instigated the mob, but was also pelting stones and petrol bombs at Hindus: Chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
While Dilbar Negi was dismembered and burnt alive, Ankit Sharma was mutilated, murdered and dumped in a Chand Bagh drain by a Muslim mob spearheaded by AAP leader Tahir Hussain
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Cops nab one Ismaeel Lashkar for raping a 4-year-old girl in Kutch

OpIndia Staff -
19-year-old Ismaeel Lashkar arrested for raping a 4-year-old girl one and half months ago in Gujarat's Kutch district
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Maharul Sheikh and Taiful Sheikh killed after crude bombs they were making accidentally explode, 5 others injured

OpIndia Staff -
2 persons killed and five others injured after a bomb accidentally exploded while manufacturing crude bombs in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

International support for India grows amidst LAC standoff with China, here are key countries opposing expansionist strategies of China

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries like USA, France, Japan, Australia, UK etc support India over the border conflict with China, slams China's aggression
Read more
News Reports

‘Muslim mob chanted they will force Hindus out of the country, abduct Hindu women’: Eyewitness in Dilbar Singh Negi murder chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
A key eyewitness in the Dilbar Singh Negi muder case has said that there were clear instructions for the mob to attack Hindu homes and shops.
Read more
News Reports

VHP leader Surendra Jain offers himself for human trials of newly developed coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN

OpIndia Staff -
VHP leader Surendra Jain said that he is ready to join human trial for COVAXIN and the institute can him for these trials any time.
Read more
News Reports

DMK leader Devendran absconding after sexually harassing and murdering a young woman

OpIndia Staff -
Young woman Sasikala allegedly killed by DMK youth wing leader Devendran for refusing his sexual advances
Read more
Government and Policy

Uddhav Thackeray approves purchase of expensive new cars for ministers when Maharashtra is struggling to pay salaries to the govt employees

OpIndia Staff -
Even as Maharashtra faces acute crisis, the Uddhav Thackeray govt in has given its authorisation for the purchase of 6 new vehicles for its ministers.
Read more
News Reports

Explained: Why is China now eyeing the Russian city of Vladivostok?

OpIndia Staff -
The territory of Vladivostok was a part of the Qing Dynasty of China and was handed over to the Russians via the Treaty of Peking in 1860.
Read more

Connect with us

234,628FansLike
397,757FollowersFollow
268,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com