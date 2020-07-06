In a shocking incident, a journalist named Tarun Sisodia from the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, tried to end his life by jumping off the fourth floor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted after being diagnosed with coronavirus. According to reports, the journalist, who also suffered from cancer was admitted in the ICU after he sustained serious injuries with multiple fractures due to the fall. Tarun was also suffering from depression. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The journalist was sacked from work but was later re-instated

Tarun Sisodia’s colleagues confirmed that the 35-year-old journalist was suffering from stress and mental duress. Tarun, who was a resident of Bhajanpura, Delhi had reportedly been asked to resign two months earlier, but later Dainik Bhaskar had revoked his termination, said his friends.

Tarun Sisodia was undergoing treatment for depression

Tarun used to often speak about his depression to his office colleagues and sought help. As per reports, Tarun had not been attending work and was at home for some time. He had been staying back in the house and undergoing treatment for depression. The journalist, who had reportedly been diagnosed with a brain tumour had recently been tested positive for coronavirus too.

Presumably, the health-related tensions and the stress at work collectively forced the journalist to take such a drastic step.

Sisodia was married and was a father of two little girls. His friends have stated that recently, he had also complained about the lack of proper treatment facilities and carelessness of doctors in AIIMS. He had sought help from his friends in the past claiming that he may be in danger.

Tarun Sisodia had raised concerns on the rising number of coronavirus deaths in Delhi and govt’s apathy

It is pertinent to note here that Tarun Sisodia had in June tweeted about the rising coronavirus cases in Delhi and how the Arvind Kejriwal government were lying on the deaths in the city. Apparently, he was worried about the rising numbers of death due to the pandemic in Delhi.

Delhi has been one of the worst affected cities with coronavirus in the country with the total number of cases almost touching 1 lakh. It has recorded more than 3000 deaths due to the pandemic so far.