Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Trump attacks China again, says US holds it responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world

Speaking on the Chinese technology, Trump said that they are untrustworthy. America had designated Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE Corp as national security threats.

Donald Trump attacks China again (image courtesy: latimes.com)
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again attacked China and accused the communist country of concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it upon the world.

While addressing media, Trump said, “Make no mistake, we hold China fully responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world. They could’ve stopped it, they should’ve stopped it, would’ve been very easy to do it at source when it happened.”

He accused China of ripping off the US. “As a developing country, it got tremendous support from the United States and other countries. And they took advantage of that,” he said. He further added that he has ended preferential treatment for Hong Kong after the Chinese government enacted new law. “Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China,” he said.

Responding to a question by a journalist, Donald Trump said he has no plans to speak to China President Xi Jinping. “No, I haven’t spoken to him (Chinese President) in a while and I have no plan to speak to him,” he said. He further said that the WHO has been a puppet of China.

Speaking on the Chinese technology, Trump said that they are untrustworthy. America had designated Chinese telecom companies Huawei and ZTE Corp as national security threats. “We confronted untrustworthy Chinese technology and telecom providers. We convinced many countries not to use Huawei because it’s a big security risk. Just today, the UK announced that they are not going to be using it,” Trump said.

