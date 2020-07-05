US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he’s going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk even extended his support to West.His wife, Kim Kardashian, reality tv actor, model who initially shot to fame over a leaked sex tape, too extended her support to her husband.

However, US-netizens questioned the decision and expressed anger at West as he may help get Trump re-elected by ‘pulling away’ votes from Joe Biden.

Do you guys think this is all a joke? That potentially pulling votes away from the only nominee who can defeat Donald Trump is cute or funny? This is the height of privilege, ultimately it won't hurt you, you're wealthy enough to survive 4 more years of Trump! Come the fuck on! — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) July 5, 2020

This is a ploy by Kanye to get Trump re-elected, Do NOT fall for it!!!! This is just to steal votes from Biden which only helps Trump — Gordon Gekko “Greed Mode” (@KingSelfComedy) July 5, 2020

Poopity scoop. Seek attention elsewhere. We have an election to win. The most important of our lifetimes. #VoteBidenToSaveAmerica — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) July 5, 2020

fuck you too — Courtney Jaye (@TropicaliJaye) July 5, 2020

I know that Melania has lowered the bar for First Lady but I don’t think Kim can slither under it. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) July 5, 2020

The Wests were also abused by Americans for exercising their democratic right.

The United States of America is set to go for Presidential elections later this year.