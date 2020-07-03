Friday, July 3, 2020
Updated:

Mumbai police visit Rana Ayyub’s house after she claims online abuse, Twitter users point out instances where they ignored pleas of help after getting death threats

Islamist Rana Ayyub on Friday took to Twitter to share a set of images to claim that she received death and rape threats on her timeline and inbox for speaking on Kashmir issue.

Rana Ayyub had shared a series of anti-India propaganda on Twitter for the last two days after the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists had killed the 64-year-old Bashir Ahmed Khan in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir leaving his three-year-old grandchild on the streets only to be rescued by the Indian Army.

Following the incident, Rana Ayyub, along with few other pro-Pakistani sympathisers had fallen prey for the Pakistani propaganda to peddle that it was the Indian Army who had killed the grandfather of the three-year-old child and not the Islamic terrorists.

Continuing her propaganda, Rana Ayyub shared news reports questioning who clicked the picture when no journalist was present at the scene.

Image Source: Rana Ayyub

She also tweeted, “For celebrity activists in India, Black Lives Matter, Kashmiri lives dont matter.”

“The truth is, we just care about that piece of land, we have no place in our heart for Kashmiri lives, no remorse for the innocent blood that is shed across the valley. My apologies as an Indian citizen, we have let you down,” the controversial ‘journalist’ said in another tweet.

Following her tweets, she received a lot of criticism for pushing false propaganda against the Indian security forces.

However, on Wednesday, Rana Ayyub shared a series of images to claim that she had received rape threats of rape and death on social media platforms.

As Rana Ayyub shared the screenshots of the alleged abuse by various social media users, the Mumbai Police soon jumped on her timeline to take cognisance of the issue and informed Ayyub that a local police station would take necessary action.

In another tweet, Ayyub also revealed that Koparkhairane police officials had immediately visited her to enquire about the alleged abuse. She also said that she will be recording her statement tomorrow and will hand over all the evidence including threats on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They have promised swift action, she claimed.

The swift action of the Mumbai Police, who are otherwise lethargic in their approach towards solving the problems of common people surprised many social media users.

Social media users took to Twitter to complain about the favouritism displayed by the Mumbai Police to enquire about an alleged abuse against Rana Ayyub while highlighting the harsh abuses she had hurled at the very same Mumbai Police in the past.

Netizens exposed the hypocrisy of the Mumbai Police, who had once caught of being lazy to follow up on a complaint made by an aggrieved person on Twitter. The Mumbai Police had asked a person to visit the nearest Police station when he had complained about death threats by Islamists, similar to Rana Ayyub.

They slammed the Mumbai Police for hurryingly helping a ‘known propagandist’ like Rana Ayyub who try to defame and work against India while ignoring complaints of a common Indian citizen.

Some also pointed out how Mumbai Police were quick to file a case against Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami despite being the victim of attacks allegedly unleashed by the Congress party workers. The netizens reminded how Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Arnab Goswami instead of arresting the goons who had attacked him.

The Mumbai Police has often been criticised for its over-enthusiasm over social media, who often indulges in preaching morality to people, but fail to address the issues concerning common men.

Recently, social media users had also pointed out that how Mumbai police displayed their eagerness to preach Hindus about noise pollution and subtly asked for not using loudspeakers during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivals while issuing a notice for a Hindu youth named Karishma Bhosle for asking the neighbourhood mosque in a locality to stop playing Azaan.

It is also pertinent to note that Mumbai Police had accused OpIndia of having poor general knowledge and research skills after it was reported that Mumbai Police had invited Ajaz Khan as a Chief Guest in an event organised by Mumbai Police and BMC. The Mumbai Police rather than apologising for giving a platform for abusers like Ajaz Khan, had instead blamed the messenger for reporting facts.

