Monday, July 13, 2020
Home News Reports NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses PM Modi of playing "Shudra-level politics" for ousting Priyanka...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses PM Modi of playing “Shudra-level politics” for ousting Priyanka Gandhi from her govt bungalow

For the first time in the 33-year-old history of Shiv Sena mouthpiece–Saamana, it interviewed a political leader not associated with Shiv Sena.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sharad Pawar claims Modi government's decision to ask Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her government accommodation a sign of
Sharad Pawar with Sanjay Raut
3

In a casteist jibe at PM Modi, NCP chief and former Union Minister of India—Sharad Pawar said that by evicting Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi from her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate—the central government has indulged in “Shudra-level politics”. Shudra is a casteist slur.

For the first time in the 33-year-old history of Shiv Sena mouthpiece–Saamana, it interviewed a political leader not associated with Shiv Sena. In a three-part interview, Sharad Pawar spoke on a range of issues, spanning from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra to the central government’s move to ask Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her government bungalow.

“Nehru was one of the tallest leaders of the country. His daughter, Indira Gandhi, too sacrificed herself for the nation. Her son Rajiv Gandhi also immensely contributed to the country. A daughter of such a family, after the death of her father Rajiv Gandhi, is trying to consolidate her political party with the help of her mother Sonia Gandhi…There can be political differences over your ideologies but to oust her from her government bungalow is not vendetta politics but low-caste politics,” Sharad Pawar told Associate editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.

Responding to Raut’s question that Mamata Banerjee had accused Modi government of indulging in vendetta politics, Sharad Pawar said that the central government has not indulged in vendetta politics but in “low-caste politics”.

According to the former Maharashtra chief minister, the democratic republic of India is a Gandhi family fiefdom and Priyanka Gandhi, by the virtue of her familial lineage, should be entitled to the government accommodation for the rest of her life. Denying the Gandhi family their “privilege” to interminably stay in a government-sponsored bungalow with highly subsidised rent is akin to playing “low-caste politics” as per the NCP chief.

Priyanka Gandhi asked to leave her government accommodation

The remarks from Sharad Pawar came in the wake of a notice served to Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to vacate her government accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was served a notice to vacate her bungalow provided by the Government of India. She was allocated the bungalow because she was an SPG protectee. In a letter served to her, the Gandhi scion has been given a month time to vacate the bungalow which she has been occupying for the last 23 years as part of the entitlement which came to her along with her maiden name.

Casteist slur at PM Modi

This is not the first time that PM Modi has been subjected to casteist slurs. Earlier too, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had appallingly made casteist remarks against the Prime Minister. In 2017, Aiyar used an objectionable term “neech”- lowly, with casteist slurs for PM Modi.

“Mujhko lagta hai ki ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, isme koi sabhyata nahi hai, or aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?” Mani Shankar Aiyar had said for PM Modi during the campaigning for the Gujarat elections in 2017.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssharad pawar priyanka gandhi, sharad pawar shudra politics

Trending now

News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses PM Modi of playing “Shudra-level politics” for ousting Priyanka Gandhi from her govt bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sharad Pawar said that evicting Priyanka Gandhi from her government bungalow was "Shudrapanache Rajkaran" meaning "low-caste politics"
Read more
News Reports

“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

OpIndia Staff -
Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, "Mistake is regretted."
Read more

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot

Amid Rajasthan political crisis, ‘rebel’ Sachin Pilot meets former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Rebel' Congress leader Sachin Pilot met former Congress leader and BJP politician Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi amid Rajasthan political crisis

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses PM Modi of playing “Shudra-level politics” for ousting Priyanka Gandhi from her govt bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sharad Pawar said that evicting Priyanka Gandhi from her government bungalow was "Shudrapanache Rajkaran" meaning "low-caste politics"
Read more
Law

Delhi Riot part of deep-rooted conspiracy, prima facie evidence that Tahir Hussain was part of the conspiracy: Delhi Court junks bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Today, the Delhi Court has rejected the bail plea of Tahir Hussain saying the was a part of the deep-rooted conspiracy that led to the Delhi Riots
Read more
Politics

Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, I-T raids at premises of CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aides

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Sachin Pilot may join the BJP soon. Congress is still claiming that it has the majority numbers in Rajasthan and Ashok Gehlot's government is stable.
Read more
News Reports

“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

OpIndia Staff -
Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, "Mistake is regretted."
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: BJP MLA from Uttar Dinajpur found hanging, party demands CBI inquiry over murder

OpIndia Staff -
Raiganj MP Debashree Chowdhury said, "None can commit suicide with his hands tied. Everyone is skeptical about his death."
Read more
Social Media

Vadodara Police detains social media user Shubham Mishra over allegations of issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua

OpIndia Staff -
Vadodara Police detained Shubham Mishra for issuing rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua for her video.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says Gehlot government has lost majority, Congress MLAs to meet CM

OpIndia Staff -
Congress legislative party members are to meet at CM's residence to show support at 10.30 am today.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket unearthed in Bhopal, 68-year-old newspaper owner Pyare Mian arrested for raping a minor

OpIndia Staff -
A case has been currently registered under POCSO and other relevant sections against 68-year-old Pyare Mian and his 21-year-old secretary, Sweety.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Amid political crisis in Rajasthan Congress, news agencies and media houses publish report based on fake Twitter account of Sarah Pilot

OpIndia Staff -
Media houses publish report on Rajasthan Congress political crisis based on fake Twitter account of Sachin Pilot's wife Sarah Pilot
Read more

Connect with us

235,842FansLike
405,556FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com