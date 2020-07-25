Saturday, July 25, 2020
NIA questions Urban Naxal Gautam Navlakha over links with ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai, had attended event along with journalist Harinder Baweja, others

Not just Gautam Navlakha, Justice (Retd) Rajinder Sachar, Hindustan Times 'Journalist' Harinder Baweja, Ved Bhasin - the Editor-in-Chief of Kashmir Times had all participated in Kashmiri American Council's conference in 2010.

Gautam Navlakha links with ISI being probed
Urban Naxal Gautam Navlakha (L), 'Journalist' Harinder Baweja (T) and ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai (B)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned the Urban Naxal Gautam Navlakha over his close links with notorious criminal and the ISI’s pointsman in the United States – Ghulam Nabi Fai, who has been forefront at pushing for terrorism and independence of Kashmir, reports Hindustan Times.

Urban Naxal Gautam Navlakha, who is currently under National Investigation Agency custody in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case, was grilled by the NIA over his links with Pakistan establishment, who have pushing anti-India sentiments and terror in Kashmir.

Citing a 2011 affidavit of US Attorney Neil H MacBride, the NIA questioned Gautam Navlakha regarding his meeting with higher-level officers of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, which was facilitated by none other than Fai himself.

According to US attorney Neil MacBride, Fai works as a front for Pakistani intelligence and promotes ISI’s propaganda on Kashmir. Fai had admitted that he was receiving funds from the government of Pakistan.

The NIA is also investigating Gautam Navlakha’s frequent visits to the United States to attend anti-India seminars on Kashmir organized by Ghulam Nabi Fai’s Kashmiri American Council (KAC). Fai’s organization – ‘Kashmiri American Council (KAC)’ is funded by Pakistani Spy Agency, ISI to deliberately tilt USA’s policy regarding Kashmir against India.

According to NIA officials, the agency has also learnt that Navlakha had stood in support of Ghulam Nabi Fai and wrote to FBI supporting him after his arrest. Navlakha had suggested that the US authorities had magnified the crime that “Fai Sahib” committed and went on to suggest that Fai may have been set up by US authorities at the behest of India.

Harinder Baweja, Ved Bhasin, Justice Sachar accompanied Gautam Navlakha

Not just Gautam Navlakha, Justice (Retd) Rajinder Sachar, Hindustan Times ‘Journalist’ Harinder Baweja, Ved Bhasin – the Editor-in-Chief of Kashmir Times had all participated in Kashmiri American Council’s conference in 2010.

The conferences organised by Ghulam Nabi Fai had a very obvious anti-India slant and journalists, intellectuals from India often helped portrayed India as an oppressive occupying force in Kashmir.

A resolution adopted at one of its conference organized in 2010 which was attended by Indian intellectuals, including Gautam Navlakha, Harinder Baweja had said that the participants “unanimously” expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Kashmir and implored the Indian government to withdraw the Army from civilian areas. It also demanded an impartial commission investigate “Killings” in a transparent manner.

Who is Ghulam Nabi Fai?

Ghulam Nabi Fai, a notorious criminal and the ISI’s pointsman in the United States, who was convicted for working in the United States for Pakistani intelligence network Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to lobby for Kashmiri independence.

Fai, who was arrested in July 2011 from Virginia for concealing the transfer of $3.5 million from the ISI to fund his lobbying efforts, was sent to 24 months of a prison sentence in March 2012.

Ghulam Nabi Fai, who is known to be the public face of the anti-India Kashmiri lobby in the United States, has organised high-profile events to lobby against the Indian government on the issue of Kashmir. Fai, who was born Kashmir was charged with using at least $4 million in Pakistani funds in a bid to influence the US position on the issue Kashmir.

He was accused of recruiting people to act as donors who would give money to his propaganda activities but was really was coming from the Pakistani government. Reportedly, the money for many of Fai’s activities came from the ISI. The Pakistani government was paying him $500,000 to $700,000 a year.

Reportedly, after his release in 2013 for his “cooperation” with US officials, Fai went underground for couple of years. Following his release, he has now restarted his dirty tricks and has tried to activate his anti-India lobbying. He is now the secretary-general of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF).

