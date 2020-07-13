Monday, July 13, 2020
“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

On Sunday, Pilot said that 30 Congress MLAs and few Independent MLAs support him and said that the Rajasthan government is in the minority now.

OpIndia Staff

Punia claims Pilot is in BJP
PL Punia alleged Pilot joined BJP, later said it was slip of tongue. (Image credit: Free Press Journal & Hindu)
Congress in-charge of Chattisgarh, PL Punia, has alleged that Sachin Pilot, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has left Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that everyone is respected in the Congress Party, and they do not need a certificate from anyone, especially from BJP.

Later, Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, “Mistake is regretted.”

P L Punia’s tweet

There are rumors that Pilot was feeling sidelined by the Party leaders that led to his decision to end the alliance with the Congress. The power struggle between Pilot and Ashok Gehlot has been take-of-the-hour from the last two days. He also let Scindia in Delhi, after which he tweeted in favour of Pilot.

While Congress leaders are trying their best to control the situation, Sanjay Jha, who resigned as chief of Congress’ APIC Maharashtra unit last week, has tweeted in favour of Pilot. He said that after looking at the facts, he backs Pilot claims that Congress in Rajasthan no longer enjoys majority. In another tweet, Jha also questioned why Gehlot was made CM while Pilot played a vital role in defeating BJP in Rajasthan.

On Sunday, Pilot said that 30 Congress MLAs and few Independent MLAs support him and said that the Rajasthan government is in the minority now. When Gehlot was chosen as the CM of Rajasthan, there were speculations that Pilot was not in favor of the decision. His supporters had alleged that the power struggle got worse when Gehlot undermined Pilot’s authority several times since he became CM. Pilot may meet BJP President JP Nadda today.

"Sachin Pilot is in BJP", says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

"Sachin Pilot is in BJP", says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

