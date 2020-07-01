While Rahul Gandhi has been an unremitting source of humour and mirth for an overwhelming number of people, netizens were particularly amused when the Gandhi scion today posted a tweet saying that on Doctors Day he will be having a conversation with nurses.

“On #DoctorsDay, I am immensely grateful to the dedicated professionals who inspire hope in #Covid19 times. Today at 10 am, watch 4 dedicated nurses in conversation with me about the Covid crisis and how we should react to it,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Soon after Rahul posted the tweet announcing that he will be interacting with nurses on Doctors Day, it elicited oodles of responses from social media users who were quick to highlight the contradiction of having a conversation with nurses on Doctors’ Day.

Netizens mock Rahul Gandhi for interacting with nurses on Doctors’ Day

A Twitter user responded to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet saying that the Wayanad MP no longer makes sense.

Another user on the micro-blogging website wondered if Rahul Gandhi has his minds in the right place.

Another Twitter user shared a popular meme featuring actor Nana Patekar from the Bollywood movie ‘Welcome’ implying that the doctors would have been at relief watching Rahul Gandhi interact with nurses instead of them.

Some Twitter users tried to remind Rahul Gandhi that there is a separate Nurses Day which falls on May 12 when Rahul could have interacted with the nurses instead of making a “fool” of himself by having a conversation with them on Doctors Day.

One of the ‘nurses’ was a Congress worker?

Some social media users have claimed that one of the ‘nurses’ selected by Rahul Gandhi to interact with him is actually a Congress worker. Sanjay Mishra, OSD of Tripura CM has claimed that one of the ‘nurses’, a Vipin Krishnan is actually a Congress worker. Popular page Political Kida has shared some images claiming that the particular ‘nurse’ is seen posing with senior Congress leaders and participating in Congress events.

The Congress prince is famous for his gaffes and is often a favourite of social media uses for his hilarious activities.