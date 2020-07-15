Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Home News Reports Rahul Gandhi to postpone his 'current affairs show' because Congress is currently facing Rajasthan...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi to postpone his ‘current affairs show’ because Congress is currently facing Rajasthan crisis

With speculations regarding the stability of the Rajasthan government and possible MLA crisis, Rahul Gandhi has now decided to postpone his video series. Some media reports stated that the first video may be shared on Thursday.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rahul Gandhi's video plans shelved due to Rajasthan crisis
Rahul Gandhi, image via Twitter
180

The much-anticipated video series on history and current affairs by the Rahul Gandhi which was supposed to be launched on Twitter on Wednesday has been put on hold due to the political crisis in Rajasthan.

On Monday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to announce his new show in which he said that he will expose “fascist interests” in the media. The Congress leader had alleged that the “hate-filled narrative” being spread through television channels was tearing India apart and he would bring out the truth of many such reports.

Image Source: Rahul Gandhi

Reportedly, the first part of the video series was expected to be on India-China border row, was likely to be aired on Twitter on Wednesday.

However, with speculations regarding the stability of the Rajasthan government and possible MLA crisis, Rahul Gandhi has now decided to postpone his video series. Some media reports stated that the first video may be shared on Thursday.

Rajasthan political crisis

The rift within Rajasthan Congress has widened after the infighting became public. After the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress’ old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin Pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister.

Pilot, though regarded as the man behind Congress’ victory in Rajasthan, was sidelined and Gehlot was made the CM. After a long-drawn battle and speculations of Pilot’s jump to BJP, the Congress party sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM yesterday.

On Wednesday, Sachin Pilot is expected to speak to the press to announce his future political plans.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRahul Gandhi YouTube, Rahul Gandhi wife, Congress news

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Bull refuses to be parted from cow, reunited after video of him chasing the vehicle cow was being transported in goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The bull was finally reunited with the cow after the heartwarming video of affection between the two bovines went viral on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi to postpone his ‘current affairs show’ because Congress is currently facing Rajasthan crisis

OpIndia Staff -
While Ashok Gehlot has been claiming that his government is stable and he has the numbers, Sachin Pilot has stated multiple times that Gehlot has lost majority.
Read more

Congress govt used sedition law against its own minister: Sachin Pilot says he’s hurt but wont join BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot has expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them.

Muslim Congress leaders pressurise Maharashtra govt to allow Bakri Eid sacrifice even as Shiv Sena-led govt puts several restrictions on Ganesh Utsav

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of the Islamic festival, the Muslim leaders have reportedly expressed their concerns to the government regarding the preparedness and arrangements of cattle mandis (makeshift market) in the city amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump attacks China again, says US holds it responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump again attacked China and accused the communist country of concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it upon the world.

Melting French glacier lead to resurfacing of Indian newspapers which could be from 1966 plane crash

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Air India 101 had collided in the summit of the Mont Blanc mountain range on January 24, 1966, killing all 117 people on board

Recently Popular

Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
Entertainment

At least 7 stand-up comedians deactivate or protect their Twitter accounts after netizens dredge up deplorable old tweets and videos

OpIndia Staff -
Unnerved by the possibility that they might be entrapped in a legal dispute, comedians deactivate/protect their Twitter account after users highlighted their reprehensible old tweets insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: Bull refuses to be parted from cow, reunited after video of him chasing the vehicle cow was being transported in goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The bull was finally reunited with the cow after the heartwarming video of affection between the two bovines went viral on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi to postpone his ‘current affairs show’ because Congress is currently facing Rajasthan crisis

OpIndia Staff -
While Ashok Gehlot has been claiming that his government is stable and he has the numbers, Sachin Pilot has stated multiple times that Gehlot has lost majority.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala nun rape case: Accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus after court issued non-bailable warrant

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala nun rape accused Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal tested positive for covid-19, after the Kottayam trial court cancelled his bail and issued non-bailable warrant.
Read more
News Reports

Congress govt used sedition law against its own minister: Sachin Pilot says he’s hurt but wont join BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot has expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them.
Read more
Social Media

Comedians apologise to the Maharashtra CM, HM, Aaditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for cracking jokes on Shivaji Maharaj

OpIndia Staff -
After years of blaming BJP for fascism, oppression and a lot more, comedians promptly line up to post apologies to Shiv Sena, MNS and NCP leaders fearing reprisal for offensive content.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim Congress leaders pressurise Maharashtra govt to allow Bakri Eid sacrifice even as Shiv Sena-led govt puts several restrictions on Ganesh Utsav

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of the Islamic festival, the Muslim leaders have reportedly expressed their concerns to the government regarding the preparedness and arrangements of cattle mandis (makeshift market) in the city amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Trump attacks China again, says US holds it responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump again attacked China and accused the communist country of concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it upon the world.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala racket smuggled 150 kgs of gold since September 2019: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA had arrested two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, from Bengaluru on Saturday
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more

Connect with us

235,952FansLike
407,382FollowersFollow
274,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com