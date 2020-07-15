The much-anticipated video series on history and current affairs by the Rahul Gandhi which was supposed to be launched on Twitter on Wednesday has been put on hold due to the political crisis in Rajasthan.

On Monday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to announce his new show in which he said that he will expose “fascist interests” in the media. The Congress leader had alleged that the “hate-filled narrative” being spread through television channels was tearing India apart and he would bring out the truth of many such reports.

Image Source: Rahul Gandhi

Reportedly, the first part of the video series was expected to be on India-China border row, was likely to be aired on Twitter on Wednesday.

However, with speculations regarding the stability of the Rajasthan government and possible MLA crisis, Rahul Gandhi has now decided to postpone his video series. Some media reports stated that the first video may be shared on Thursday.

Rajasthan political crisis

The rift within Rajasthan Congress has widened after the infighting became public. After the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, a power tussle ensued between Congress’ old guard Ashok Gehlot and youth leader Sachin Pilot for the coveted post of the Chief Minister.

Pilot, though regarded as the man behind Congress’ victory in Rajasthan, was sidelined and Gehlot was made the CM. After a long-drawn battle and speculations of Pilot’s jump to BJP, the Congress party sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM yesterday.

On Wednesday, Sachin Pilot is expected to speak to the press to announce his future political plans.