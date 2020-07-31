Speaking at ABP’s ‘Majha Maharashtra Majha Vision’ on 30 July, MNS chief Raj Thackeray slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its bungled handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. He added that while Uddhav Thackeray was seen on television, his management was conspicuous by its absence.

“I saw Uddhav Thackeray on television but I couldn’t see his management of the COVID-19 crisis,” Thackeray said.

“The prevalence of corona in the state is increasing day by day. So what is the government’s vision of getting rid of this deadly coronavirus? How will the government cope with the consequences of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus? Also, what is the role of the opposition in making the government aware of their work?” Thackeray questioned.

State government’s responsibility to allay the anxieties surrounding coronavirus

The MNS chief expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Maharashtra, stating that the coronavirus-induced lockdown did little to prevent the ominous rise of the infection in the state.

Raising questions over the state government’s response to the pandemic, Thackeray suggested that the government should institute measures to get people out of their mental agony. “Some things need to get started, fear among people needs to be allayed. They should be provided with an environment where they can breathe freely without the fear of being afflicted by the coronavirus,” said Thackeray while adding he doesn’t understand the government’s method of tackling the contagion.

“Government restrictions, news on television and WhatsApp messages have created a climate of fear among the people. It is important to remain cautious but remaining at home out of fear of coronavirus is not right. People should be relieved of their mental distress. Be careful, but don’t shut down and lockdown,” said Raj Thackeray. “Everything should be restarted. I had spoken to Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar about reopening everything a month ago.”

Raj Thackeray says the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is likely to collapse soon

Thackeray also commented on the alliance between NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, forecasting that the association between the ideologically disparate political parties won’t last for long.

Commenting on the political situation in the state, he said that the state government does not think it will last long. He also said that there was no unity among the three parties in the government.

“I don’t know how this government will last long. When there is no unity, it is hard to continue in the government. I don’t think this government will stay here for long,” Thackeray opined.