Friday, July 31, 2020
Home Media To investigate or not to investigate: How Rajdeep Sardesai exposed his hypocrisy in Sushant...
Media
Updated:

To investigate or not to investigate: How Rajdeep Sardesai exposed his hypocrisy in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after taking a completely different stand in Justice Loya case

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
8

The suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh has taken several twists and turns with more theories are emerging out alleging a conspiracy behind the death of 34-year-old actor, who committed suicide in his Mumbai residence in June.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has now opened a can of worms as many insiders in the Bollywood not only openly alleged that it was nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry that pushed the actor to end his life but also shared their own stories of how certain Bollywood bigwigs, filmmakers suppressed them in the industry.

Ever since fingers were pointed at certain powerful bigwigs in the movie industry, there has been concerted campaign from within the industry, along a section of ‘truth-seeking’ media to malign the character of deceased actor. There have also been attempts to deflect the ongoing investigation into his death even as more damning evidence are emerging linking his death to nepotism in the industry.

With the help of few media outlets, these bigwigs are now trying to set a narrative, asking the family and the followers of the actor to ‘move on’ from the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Attempts are being made to push a narrative that the death of the actor was due to his personal issues and are declaring that there is no conspiracy behind his death.

Continuing the same, ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai on Thursday took to Twitter to hogwash the Bihar Police’s investigation into the case. The Bihar Police are investigating into the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty.

The FIR had alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant Singh Rajput and forced him to take the drastic step that resulted in him committing suicide. The father of the deceased actor had filed asked to probe the transaction that had occurred between Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s brother.

It is pertinent to note that Rhea Chakraborty has a close connection with controversial filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, whose role in the actor’s death is also being probed currently. Mahesh Bhatt is a known member of the ‘liberal-secular’ ecosystem to which Rajdeep Sardesai is also part of.

Image Source: Rajdeep Sardesai

With Bihar Police is set to investigate the possible role of Rhea Chakraborty’s in Sushant Singh Rajput, the veteran ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai who is often excited about seeking truth, has now shockingly objected to Bihar police investigation into the matter. Calling the investigation a ‘circus’, Rajdeep Sardesai advised Bihar Police to stop their probe and continue to do other ‘better things’.

It is rather intriguing to know why Rajdeep Sardesai does not want a fair investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who is now asking people to ‘move on’ despite the fact that the family of Sushant Singh Rajput are suspecting a foul-play into the actor’s death.

While Rajdeep Sardesai gets Sushant’s CA to say that there was no financial mishandling, Sushant’s bank statement accessed by media houses tells a different story. The bank statement shows that large amounts of money from Sushant’s account was spent by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, for their hotel stay, shopping, travelling etc.

Surprisingly, Rajdeep Sardesai, who now wants people to ‘move on’, had once stubbornly demanded an independent investigation into the death of Justice Loya, even after doctors, his colleagues present with him at the time of his death and their family had openly confirmed that he had died a ‘natural death’ and there was no conspiracy behind his death.

Judge Loya was the judge who was presiding over the Sohrabuddin murder trial in which BJP President Amit Shah was the main accused. He passed away in December 2014. The ‘liberal-secular’ media had come out with a conspiracy theory to target Amit Shah. However, the family of Justice Loya had themselves denied any foul-play to his death and clarified that he had died a natural death. 

As Justice Loya’s death had possible political implications, the likes of Rajdeep Sardesai and other members of the Congress ecosystem wanted to pursue the investigation. Even Rajdeep Sardesai had claimed that he was ‘stubborn about finding the truth’, despite his family had themselves denied any conspiracy behind the judge’s death.

Ironically, Rajdeep Sardesai, who proclaims him to be a ‘truth-seeker’ truth, now wants an end to the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and also want people to ‘move on’ as names of some of the members of the ‘left-liberal’ ecosystem began to emerge in the case.

The sheer hypocrisy of Rajdeep Sardesai is such that he continues to oppose a fair investigation into the death of the actor even as his family wants a fair investigation, which is exactly contrary to the stand taken by him during Justice Loya’s case where he had demanded an independent inquiry even after it was concluded that there was no conspiracy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

July 30: When 15,000 Indian ‘liberals’ paid tribute to a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
You remember Yakub Memon. He and his friends carried out the 1993 serial blasts, in which 257 people were killed. This is how he was eulogised.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry
Read more

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism

Faiz Khan and why there are so few ex-Muslims in India

Editor's picks Maria Wirth -
At first, I didn’t believe it could be the same Faiz Khan whose videos I liked, but then I realized it was indeed him, and felt greatly disappointed that he doesn’t realize that he should never go there for Bhoomi Puja.

Formidable India over bellicose China: Why are India-China relations not really as they should be

Government and Policy Col (Dr) Arun Kumar Vashishta -
With them losing ground rapidly on the moral plane, China needs to step back and make way for India as the leader in the world.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
Media

“Bablu, Bablu, Bablu”: Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar has a meltdown on air as Rafale jets arrive in India

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India Editor and Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar seems to have finally lost it.
Read more

Latest News

Media

To investigate or not to investigate: How Rajdeep Sardesai exposed his hypocrisy in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after taking a completely different stand in...

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai wants Sushant Singh Rajput death probe to stop, does not want the truth like he wanted in Justice Loya's death
Read more
News Reports

‘Masjid can’t be built on donated land. Build a school or hospital instead’: Hindu saint tells Sunni Waqf Board

OpIndia Staff -
The mahant stated that since prayers from a Mosque built on donated land doesn't get accepted, the Sunni Waqf Board should build a school or hospital on the allocated site instead.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s party was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide, they had a heated argument: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
Opinions

July 30: When 15,000 Indian ‘liberals’ paid tribute to a terrorist

Abhishek Banerjee -
You remember Yakub Memon. He and his friends carried out the 1993 serial blasts, in which 257 people were killed. This is how he was eulogised.
Read more
News Reports

Turkey has been funding anti-India activities, Erdogan vying to become the leader of Islamic nations: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Erdogan's regime has been funding many religious seminars in India to radicalise Muslims and taking them on full-expense covered trips to Turkey for further indoctrination.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry
Read more
News Reports

Sleight of hand: Here is how Moneycontrol tried to mislead people on NEP, changed headline after being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users had pointed out the misleading headline of Moneycontrol.
Read more
News Reports

Burnt by Mirage and Sukhoi in Balakot, Pakistan hurries to declare it is not scared of Rafale jets, whines against BJP govt

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, India received the first batch of five Rafale jets as a part of the inter-governmental agreement with France for the procurement of 36 ready-to-fly fighter jets.
Read more
News Reports

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

India’s first ambassador to China KM Panikkar had opposed the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in his letter to Nehru: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Nehru and KM Panikkar had said that Somnath Temple reconstruction was an act of Hindu revivalism
Read more

Connect with us

238,126FansLike
418,491FollowersFollow
285,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com