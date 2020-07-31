To investigate or not to investigate: How Rajdeep Sardesai exposed his hypocrisy in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after taking a completely different stand in Justice Loya case

The suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh has taken several twists and turns with more theories are emerging out alleging a conspiracy behind the death of 34-year-old actor, who committed suicide in his Mumbai residence in June.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has now opened a can of worms as many insiders in the Bollywood not only openly alleged that it was nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry that pushed the actor to end his life but also shared their own stories of how certain Bollywood bigwigs, filmmakers suppressed them in the industry.

Ever since fingers were pointed at certain powerful bigwigs in the movie industry, there has been concerted campaign from within the industry, along a section of ‘truth-seeking’ media to malign the character of deceased actor. There have also been attempts to deflect the ongoing investigation into his death even as more damning evidence are emerging linking his death to nepotism in the industry.

With the help of few media outlets, these bigwigs are now trying to set a narrative, asking the family and the followers of the actor to ‘move on’ from the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Attempts are being made to push a narrative that the death of the actor was due to his personal issues and are declaring that there is no conspiracy behind his death.

Continuing the same, ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai on Thursday took to Twitter to hogwash the Bihar Police’s investigation into the case. The Bihar Police are investigating into the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty.

The FIR had alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant Singh Rajput and forced him to take the drastic step that resulted in him committing suicide. The father of the deceased actor had filed asked to probe the transaction that had occurred between Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s brother.

It is pertinent to note that Rhea Chakraborty has a close connection with controversial filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, whose role in the actor’s death is also being probed currently. Mahesh Bhatt is a known member of the ‘liberal-secular’ ecosystem to which Rajdeep Sardesai is also part of.

Image Source: Rajdeep Sardesai

With Bihar Police is set to investigate the possible role of Rhea Chakraborty’s in Sushant Singh Rajput, the veteran ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai who is often excited about seeking truth, has now shockingly objected to Bihar police investigation into the matter. Calling the investigation a ‘circus’, Rajdeep Sardesai advised Bihar Police to stop their probe and continue to do other ‘better things’.

It is rather intriguing to know why Rajdeep Sardesai does not want a fair investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who is now asking people to ‘move on’ despite the fact that the family of Sushant Singh Rajput are suspecting a foul-play into the actor’s death.

While Rajdeep Sardesai gets Sushant’s CA to say that there was no financial mishandling, Sushant’s bank statement accessed by media houses tells a different story. The bank statement shows that large amounts of money from Sushant’s account was spent by Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, for their hotel stay, shopping, travelling etc.

Surprisingly, Rajdeep Sardesai, who now wants people to ‘move on’, had once stubbornly demanded an independent investigation into the death of Justice Loya, even after doctors, his colleagues present with him at the time of his death and their family had openly confirmed that he had died a ‘natural death’ and there was no conspiracy behind his death.

Judge Loya was the judge who was presiding over the Sohrabuddin murder trial in which BJP President Amit Shah was the main accused. He passed away in December 2014. The ‘liberal-secular’ media had come out with a conspiracy theory to target Amit Shah. However, the family of Justice Loya had themselves denied any foul-play to his death and clarified that he had died a natural death.

As Justice Loya’s death had possible political implications, the likes of Rajdeep Sardesai and other members of the Congress ecosystem wanted to pursue the investigation. Even Rajdeep Sardesai had claimed that he was ‘stubborn about finding the truth’, despite his family had themselves denied any conspiracy behind the judge’s death.

Ironically, Rajdeep Sardesai, who proclaims him to be a ‘truth-seeker’ truth, now wants an end to the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and also want people to ‘move on’ as names of some of the members of the ‘left-liberal’ ecosystem began to emerge in the case.

The sheer hypocrisy of Rajdeep Sardesai is such that he continues to oppose a fair investigation into the death of the actor even as his family wants a fair investigation, which is exactly contrary to the stand taken by him during Justice Loya’s case where he had demanded an independent inquiry even after it was concluded that there was no conspiracy.