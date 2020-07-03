Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has now issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet insulting Lord Krishna went viral on social media. In her apology, she claims that her tweet was related to a character on a show on Netflix of the same name. She said that it was not her intention in any manner to insult Shri Krishna or hurt the sentiments of her “fellow Hindus”.

Apology by Shristi jaiswal

Shristi Jaiswal said, “I am deeply stressed as a woman by the rape threats and abuse I am getting because my statement is being used out of context.” She said that it wasn’t her intention to hurt anyone and apologised if anyone was indeed hurt by her tweet. It appears cynical for her to claim that her comment was about a Netflix character given the fact that she explicitly made a reference to Hindu theology.

Shristi Jaiswal said in her tweet, “Because this is what Krishna did. He was a womanizer, a fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac. And I am a Hindu and I’ve read mythology.” Subsequently, a complaint was registered against her for the same. The complainant alleged, “Working with such Media platform and having such views being posted publicly can lead communal disharmony and religious animosity.”

Subsequently, Hindustan Times distanced itself from her comment and said it was made in her personal capacity. They also said that she had been suspended with immediate effect and a code of conduct committee had been set up to probe the matter.