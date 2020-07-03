Srishti Jaswal, the Hindustan Times journalist, who was caught making Hinduphobic statements on Twitter, has been suspended from the media organisation. A code of conduct committee has been set up by the organisation to look into the blatant abuse of Hindu gods by one of its employees.

Taking to Twitter, the Hindustan Times confirmed that it has suspended the controversial Hinduphobic journalist for her vile social media posts making abusive rants against Hindu deities. The media organisation, distancing itself from her tweet, stated that it was her personal remarks.

Hindustan Times also said that Srishti Jaswal was suspended from duties with immediate effect and a code of conduct committee has been set up to look into the issue.

Image Source: HT

Hindustan Times journalist makes Hinduphobic comments

Srishti Jaswal, on June 29, had taken to Twitter to make derogatory and Hinduphobic remarks against Lord Krishna. On 29 June 2020, replying to a tweet she wrote, “Because this is what Krishna did. He was a womanizer, a fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac. And I am a Hindu and I’ve read mythology.”

The Hinduphobic tweet made by Srishti Jaswal

Her derogatory tweet was in reference to a film “Krishna & His Leela” airing on Netflix, which has shown a man named Krishna as a womanizer who sleeps with multiple women. One of the girls he had an affair with was named Radha in the series.

Hindustan Times Journalist Srishti Jaswal faced flak on social media, leading her to not only delete her abusive tweet but also the twitter account.

Complaint registered against Hindustan Times journalist

Gautam Aggarwal, ex-IT Head of BJP IP Extension Mandal, Zila Shahdara, Delhi, had registered a complaint against Srishti Jaswal for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna.

In the complaint, Aggarwal alleged that on 29th June 2020, Jaswal replied to a tweet against a film airing on Netflix and intentionally used derogatory and defamatory language.

Filed complaint against @08srijas for her derogatory Tweet against Lord Krishna & hurting #Hindu sentiments



Will @htTweets take action against her



Please RT this & follow me back as your mark of support @HinduITCell@MODIfiedVikas @Rajput_Ramesh @GSVKapoor @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/w1goqSDsaU — Gautam Aggarwal (@gauaggbjp) July 2, 2020

Aggarwal said that as she is associated with one of the country’s biggest media houses, she can influence the lakhs of Indians and International audience with her tweets. He added, “Working with such Media platform and having such views being posted publicly can lead communal disharmony and religious animosity.”