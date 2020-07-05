Sunday, July 5, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP police looking for moles who helped Vikas Dubey in Kanpur ambush, his Lucknow property may be demolished

At present, there are around 30 policemen under investigation led by the UP Special Task Force

OpIndia Staff

Vikas Dubey was tipped off by a police insider: Report
Criminal Vikas Dubey (Photo Credits: DNA India)
7

Since eight policemen lost their lives in an ambush set up by gangster Vikas Dubey, the Police department is searching for the mole who might have informed him about the raid. There are more than 60 known criminal cases registered in the last 28 years on Dubey. However, he managed not to appear in the top ten criminals in his area. The investigation has revealed that there might be a chance that the cops helped him on caste lines.

At present, there are around 30 policemen under investigation led by the UP Special Task Force. The investigators found that they were in constant touch with Dubey. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said in his statement that all the policemen of the local police station are under the scope of their investigation on how Vikas Dubey got the information about police movement. He added, “Services of cops in league with him will be terminated and they will face a criminal trial.”

The investigators have questioned two senior police officers of Deputy SP rank. One of them is currently posted as a circle officer. Several sub-inspectors and constables have been questioned so far. As per Aaj Tak, one of the officials said that the whole Chaubepur police station is under the scanner. ANI UP reported that the police have found an abandoned car in Auraiya and the forensic experts are investigating it.

Vikas Dubey’s Lucknow property may see the same fate as Kanpur

The Kanpur administration on Saturday visited Vikas Dubey’s house in Lucknow. As per a report published on Aaj Tak, the LDA team is inspecting the house. Sources suggest that process of demolishing the house has started. Lucknow Development Authority found many problems with the property rights, maps and documents of the house in the initial investigation. Dubey’s house in Bithur in Kanpur district was demolished by UP police yesterday, along with his cars kept in the house.

Vikas Dubey may move to Nepal

The police have also alerted the security forces on the India-Nepal border as there is a chance that Dubey will try to hide in Nepal. Twenty different teams of police are raiding in different areas. Photos of Vikas Dubey has been posted across the state. The police have increased the bounty on Dubey to Rs.1,00,000 from Rs.50,000 that was announced yesterday. Eighteen of the henchmen of Dubey also have bounties worth Rs.25,000.

On Friday, history-sheeter Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen from the team that was deployed to arrest him. Even his mother urged the police to kill him in an encounter after learning about the incident.

