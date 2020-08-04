Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Home Entertainment Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said

In a strongly-worded statement in Marathi, Aditya Thackeray wrote: "Some people are unnecessarily engaging in mudslinging at me and Thackeray family. This is a result of their frustration due to political failure or the success of this government in Maharashtra.

Jhankar Mohta
Aditya Thackeray breaks his silence over Sushant Singh Rajput's death
5

The mystery into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting deeper with every passing day. After deep discussions on nepotism and bullying in Bollywood, the case had taken a political discourse. Days after it was reported that a big politician’s son had reportedly attended the party at Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence and allegedly had a spat with him, a night before his purported suicide, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, has finally broken his silence on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rubbishing all ‘unconfirmed’ reports and theories linking him to the death of the late Bollywood actor, Maharashtra Environment Minister has called it “dirty politics”. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said that he isn’t linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

He said if anyone has evidence of any charges, then it should be handed over to Maharashtra Police as they are investigating the matter. 

Attempt of politicising the dead is a blot on humanity: Aditya Thackeray on Sushant Singh Rajput case

In a strongly-worded statement in Marathi, Aditya Thackeray wrote: “Some people are unnecessarily engaging in mudslinging at me and Thackeray family. This is a result of their frustration due to political failure or the success of this government in Maharashtra. This attempt of politicising the dead is a blot on humanity. I have nothing to with matter whatsoever.”

He slammed the “personal remarks” being made against him and the Thackeray family. He also went on to claim that he doesn’t have “any relation” to this matter.

Terming the untimely death of the actor “unfortunate and shocking,” Aditya also came down heavily on those “using” the scenario to gain political brownie points. “Using someone’s death for political gains is inhumane,” Aditya Thackeray said without mincing his words.

Stating that Bollywood is an integral part of Mumbai as a lot of people are dependent on it, Aditya said that he too shares a good bond with many Bollywood actors, which he said, “is not a crime.”

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, Aditya said that this mudslinging is a result of “political despair” as some couldn’t digest the success of the ruling State Government’s efforts in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

He concluded his strongly-worded statement by saying that he would never get involved in something that would “drag down the dignity of the state, his political party and his family”.

“As the grandson of Hinduruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, I would like to clarify that I won’t get involved in any such matter which will drag down the dignity of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family,” wrote Maharashtra’s Environment Minister.

Reports claim a bigshot politician’s son was present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat a night before his suicide

The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide. Recently, a report by Times Now claimed that an eminent personality was possibly present at the party, a night before Sushant Singh’s demise, alleging that the Mumbai Police report can be compromised.

According to reports, a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party. As per Times Now report, there was a heated argument between the person and Sushant Singh Rajput post which the late actor left the place. Curiously, the CCTV has been dysfunctional since then. Sources claim the police officials are trying to conceal the identity of this person. People close to Sushant Singh Rajput have revealed that there was a party at his apartment and the aforesaid personality was also present there along with others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jhankar Mohta

Trending now

Entertainment

Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said

Jhankar Mohta -
Aditya Thackeray has given statement days after reports linked him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Opinions

Despite the negative media attention, RSS forges forward: Here’s why

Priyanka Deo -
It was none other than married women who were a part of the RSS that stepped up and made sure surveys were conducted in multiple villages across India.
Read more

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir

Akhilesh Yadav as Chief Minister of UP banned the 84-kosi parikrama around the Ram Janmabhoomi. Read details

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav tried his best to prevent Hindus from practising their religious faith with regards to Shri Rama at Ayodhya.

Five forms of apartheid that were wiped out when Article 370 was removed

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
It will be a year since Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu & Kashmir finally became an integral part of India without any riders attached.

Ram Lalla is not ‘Sabke Ram’, such claims are designed to weaken the Hindu claim to their own Gods

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, a narrative of 'Sabke ram' is being created to deny the Hindu claim to Rama.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said

Jhankar Mohta -
Aditya Thackeray has given statement days after reports linked him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Indian Union Muslim League calls emergency meeting over Congress support for Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
IUML has called an emergency meeting of its top officials on Wednesday after learning about the statements by several Congress leaders in favour of Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

On the anniversary of 370 abrogation, Pakistan releases new political map claiming Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat’s Junagadh as its own

OpIndia Staff -
Abrogation of Article 370 continues to sting Pakistan as it releases a new political map, laying sovereign claim on Jammu and Kashmir and thereby junking its long-held position of fighting for the self-determination of Kashmiris
Read more
Opinions

Despite the negative media attention, RSS forges forward: Here’s why

Priyanka Deo -
It was none other than married women who were a part of the RSS that stepped up and made sure surveys were conducted in multiple villages across India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naam mita do Babur ka’: BJP leader Vijay Goel recommends renaming ‘Babur road’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The politician superimposed a poster that read '5 August road' on the signboard that earlier carried the name of the Mughal tyrant Babur.
Read more
News Reports

ISIS terrorist from Kerala involved in Afghanistan suicide bombing in Jalalabad: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, a terror attack perpetrated by the Islamic State (ISIS) at a prison complex in Jalalabad in Afghanistan has reportedly led to the escape of 300 inmates.
Read more
Crime

Meerut: Sohail posed as Hindu, tried to kidnap Dalit girl when exposed, family alleges police of inaction

OpIndia Staff -
The family alleged that Sohail was posing as a Hindu to befriend the Dalit girl from Meerut for the last six months.
Read more
News Reports

‘Stones and bottles are not firearms’: Indira Jaising defends Jamia hoodlums in Delhi HC, seeks inquiry on ‘police brutality’

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Jaising and other attorneys today submitted their argument in Delhi HC seeking independent inquiry into the alleged police atrocities in the Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Anwar pretends to be a Hindu, befriends a woman and rapes her for months on pretext of marriage

OpIndia Staff -
As per a report by Jagran, Anwar even took lakhs of rupees from the woman under the pretext of marriage.
Read more
News Reports

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,826FansLike
421,305FollowersFollow
289,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com