The mystery into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting deeper with every passing day. After deep discussions on nepotism and bullying in Bollywood, the case had taken a political discourse. Days after it was reported that a big politician’s son had reportedly attended the party at Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence and allegedly had a spat with him, a night before his purported suicide, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, has finally broken his silence on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rubbishing all ‘unconfirmed’ reports and theories linking him to the death of the late Bollywood actor, Maharashtra Environment Minister has called it “dirty politics”. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said that he isn’t linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

He said if anyone has evidence of any charges, then it should be handed over to Maharashtra Police as they are investigating the matter.

Attempt of politicising the dead is a blot on humanity: Aditya Thackeray on Sushant Singh Rajput case

In a strongly-worded statement in Marathi, Aditya Thackeray wrote: “Some people are unnecessarily engaging in mudslinging at me and Thackeray family. This is a result of their frustration due to political failure or the success of this government in Maharashtra. This attempt of politicising the dead is a blot on humanity. I have nothing to with matter whatsoever.”

He slammed the “personal remarks” being made against him and the Thackeray family. He also went on to claim that he doesn’t have “any relation” to this matter.

Terming the untimely death of the actor “unfortunate and shocking,” Aditya also came down heavily on those “using” the scenario to gain political brownie points. “Using someone’s death for political gains is inhumane,” Aditya Thackeray said without mincing his words.

Stating that Bollywood is an integral part of Mumbai as a lot of people are dependent on it, Aditya said that he too shares a good bond with many Bollywood actors, which he said, “is not a crime.”

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, Aditya said that this mudslinging is a result of “political despair” as some couldn’t digest the success of the ruling State Government’s efforts in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

He concluded his strongly-worded statement by saying that he would never get involved in something that would “drag down the dignity of the state, his political party and his family”.

“As the grandson of Hinduruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, I would like to clarify that I won’t get involved in any such matter which will drag down the dignity of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family,” wrote Maharashtra’s Environment Minister.

Reports claim a bigshot politician’s son was present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat a night before his suicide

The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide. Recently, a report by Times Now claimed that an eminent personality was possibly present at the party, a night before Sushant Singh’s demise, alleging that the Mumbai Police report can be compromised.

According to reports, a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party. As per Times Now report, there was a heated argument between the person and Sushant Singh Rajput post which the late actor left the place. Curiously, the CCTV has been dysfunctional since then. Sources claim the police officials are trying to conceal the identity of this person. People close to Sushant Singh Rajput have revealed that there was a party at his apartment and the aforesaid personality was also present there along with others.