BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh has tested positive for Coronavirus. He wrote on his Twitter account that he was showing symptoms of Covid-19. After getting tested, his reports came back positive. He has advised everyone who came in his contact in the last few days to immediately quarantine themselves and get tested if there is any need.

मुझे कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण दिख रहे थे जिसके चलते मैंने अपनी कोविड-19 की जाँच कराई। जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉज़िटिव आई है। मुझसे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से मेरा निवेदन है कि वह गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारंटाइन कर ले और आवश्यकता अनुसार अपनी जाँच करा ले। — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) August 2, 2020

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also tested positive today. According to the reports, 80-years-old Purohit was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He is said to be asymptomatic and in a stable condition. The hospital released a statement in which they said, “The Honourable Governor of Tamilnadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessments at the Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai today. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation.”

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (in file pic) tests positive for #COVID19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation & will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/iWBz20Lcjm — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah also posted a tweet in which he said that he has been tested positive and got himself admitted in the hospital on doctor’s advice. While netizens are praying for everyone’s fast recovery, some ideology-extremists and Islamists are wishing death for the leaders.

On the same day, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recovered from the disease, and he was discharged from the hospital after he tested negative. This is informed by his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is also undergoing treatment for the infection. Both of them were admitted at the hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus on 11th July. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter had also tested positive the next, but they were kept in home isolation, and they had recovered on 27th July.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 17,50,723 Covid-19 cases reported by India so far. 11,45,629 have been cured, 5,67,730 are still active, and 37,364 have lost their lives.