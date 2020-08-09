Sunday, August 9, 2020
Home News Reports Atmanirbhar Bharat gets a push as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Atmanirbhar Bharat gets a push as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 weapon systems

The Defence Minister said that the list is prepared by Ministry of Defence after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public and private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition and equipment within India.

OpIndia Staff
Rajnath singh/ Image courtesy: DNAindia
172

In a significant announcement on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Ministry of Defence was ready for a big push to the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative and would introduce an import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production.

The Defence Minister said that the decision to impose embargo 101 items will give a big boost to India’s self-reliant initiatives in the defence sector. He added that the new initiative presents an opportunity for the nation’s defence industry to manufacture the items in the embargoed list by using their own design or by adopting the technologies developed by the DRDO.

In a series of tweets, Singh said that the Ministry had taken inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand”. Rajnath Singh termed the move as a “big step towards self-reliance in defence”.

The Defence Minister said that the list is prepared by Ministry of Defence after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public and private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition and equipment within India.

- Advertisement -

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that nearly 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020. The decision to put focus on the domestic manufacturing of defence equipments will induceRs 4 lakh crore worth of contracts, that will be manufactured by the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years, Singh added.

Out of these, procurement worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Indian Army and the Air Force and Rs 1,40,000 crore will be dedicated to the the Navy over the same period. “The list also includes, wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) with indicative import embargo date of December 2021, of which the Army is expected to contract almost 200 at an approximate cost of over Rs 5,000 crore,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Further, the Defence Minister said that the embargo on imports will be progressively be implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to appraise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation, he added.

The Defence Minister also said that they will take all necessary steps to ensure that timelines for production of equipment as per the Negative Import List are met, and this will include a co-ordinated mechanism for handholding of the industry by the Defence Services. He added that the Department of Military Affairs will identify more such equipment for import embargo in the future in consultation with all stakeholders.

A due note of this will also be made in the DAP to ensure that no item in the negative list is processed for import in the future, added Defence Minister in his tweet.

Most importantly, the Ministry of Defence has now bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Atmanirbhar Bharat is the vision of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi of making India a self-reliant nation. On May 12, Prime Minister Modi announced a special package with a message of self-reliance to the country.

The special financial package is worth 20 lakh crore of 266 billion dollars for reviving the economy that has been very much affected due to lockdown. The Prime Minister informed that the package is 10 per cent of India’s GDP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdefence ministry import embargo, defence ministry embargo, defence ministry atmanirbhar bharat, atmanirbhar bharat
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Atmanirbhar Bharat gets a push as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 weapon systems

OpIndia Staff -
The Defence Minister said that the decision to impose embargo 101 items will give a big boost to India’s self-reliant initiatives in the defence sector.
Read more
Politics

Congress party may face suspension or disqualification if it fails to elect a party president soon: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Even though there are no rules for ensuring mandatory compliance, the Election Commission can time-and-again take a call on the matter, if and when, it deems appropriate.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Independence Day, journalists receive mysterious calls demanding creation of ‘Urdustan’, FIR lodged

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Lucknow-based journalists received calls from foreign countries informing them of protests against the Ram Mandir on Independence Day.

Rhea releases images of Sushant’s ‘properties’ she possesses, late actor’s ex-aide says she fired his entire staff

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, released images of the 'possessions' she has of Sushant after the Enforcement Directorate grilled her and her brother last week.

The ‘Revolutionary Poet’ and the ‘Great Scholar’: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

Political History of India zeneraalstuff -
One of the persistent pieces of given wisdom in Indian political discourse is that the Dravidian movement was a progressive one.

The curious case of Laila Tyabji’s epic meltdown, the ‘personal saree shopper’ of Sonia Gandhi

Opinions Shefali Vaidya -
On the eve of #NationalHandloomDay on 7th August, founder of Dastkar and textiles Prima Donna Laila Tyabji chose to rant about this govt’s decision of scrapping of the Handloom Board

Recently Popular

Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan borrows $1 Billion from its all-weather ally China to repay $1 Billion Saudi Arabia loan to avoid default on international debt obligations

OpIndia Staff -
China tightens its grip over Pakistan, gives $1 billion loan to repay Saudi Arabia's $1 billion loan, grants 90% of $6.8 billion railway project
Read more
Media

‘These numbers are bewildering’: Watch how Rajdeep Sardesai refuses to believe India Today survey’s approval rating of PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai was rather shocked and bewildered as his own channel's survey seems to give PM Modi's handling of the economy an approval rating of 72%
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Atmanirbhar Bharat gets a push as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 weapon systems

OpIndia Staff -
The Defence Minister said that the decision to impose embargo 101 items will give a big boost to India’s self-reliant initiatives in the defence sector.
Read more
Politics

Congress party may face suspension or disqualification if it fails to elect a party president soon: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Even though there are no rules for ensuring mandatory compliance, the Election Commission can time-and-again take a call on the matter, if and when, it deems appropriate.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Independence Day, journalists receive mysterious calls demanding creation of ‘Urdustan’, FIR lodged

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Lucknow-based journalists received calls from foreign countries informing them of protests against the Ram Mandir on Independence Day.
Read more
Politics

Udta AAP: After crushing defeat in 2017, AAP dissolves core committee, district units and all wings in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann will continue to remain the president of AAP Punjab.
Read more
News Reports

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders to protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s house alleging involvement of Congress leaders in production & peddling of spurious liquor in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Akali Dal has alleged that Congress is involved in supply of spurious liquor that has resulted in more than 100 deaths in Punjab
Read more
News Reports

Punya Prasun Bajpai makes absurd comparison of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan’s viewership on TV with BJP’s vote in 2019

OpIndia Staff -
Punya Prasun Bajpai on Saturday took to Twitter to discredit the success of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony by making illogical claims
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir will be able to withstand natural calamities for 1000 years, says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust member Champat Rai stated that the pillars for the Ram Mandir will be as deep as bridges built on rivers
Read more
News Reports

Child Rights Commission takes cognisance of tweets by AltNews co-founder where he had doxxed a minor girl: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair had targeted a minor girl in his Twitter fight with a social media user
Read more
News Reports

Air India Express crash: Civil Aviation Safety Advisory Council had warned about ‘possible accident’ at Kozhikode airport in 2011 due to runway deficiencies

OpIndia Staff -
The tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport is unsafe for landing during rains due to steep drops around it and very less buffer zone
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,250FansLike
424,610FollowersFollow
293,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com