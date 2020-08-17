The police officers posted at Mufassil Police Station forgot the flag code and committed a punishable offence by standing on the National Flag made out of Rangoli colours. When the photographs made to social media, netizens outraged and demanded action against the officers for the said photo-op.

According to a report published in Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place on 15th August after hoisting Indian Flag on the occasion of 74th Independence Day at Mufassil Police Station, Samstipur, Bihar. In the photographs, the officers can be seen standing on and around the National Flag and Indian Map made with Rangoli colours.

Probe initiated

After learning about the incident, Superintendent of Police Vikas Burman asked Vijay Kumar, DSP Headquarters to initiate an investigation. Kumar visited the site and asked the police personnel in the photographs to appear for recording statements.

Burman said, “The matter has been taken seriously. DSP Headquarters has been asked to investigate and submit the report. After the report comes, action will be taken against the guilty police personnel in this case.” DM Shashank Shubhankar said that the case is related to police personnel thus SP is taking charge of the investigation. “Action will be taken as per rules,” he added.

What does the law say?

According to the Indian Flag Code of Conduct 2002 and Section 2 of the National Pride Offense Act 1971, the accused can face up to three years of jail or fine or both.