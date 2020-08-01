In its reports, OpIndia painstakingly chronicled the horrors meted out to the Hindus from December 2019 and which finally culminated into the gruesome riots in Delhi in February this year. The areas that witnessed the communal flare-up have scarred the lives of the Hindu residents, who are living under the constant fear of reprisal from one particular community and are forced to sell their houses.

As per media reports, Hindus living in Mohanpuri, Maujpur and Noor-e-Ilahi areas have put up posters of ‘The house is on sale due to fear of members of a particular community’. These areas fall under Babarpur assembly constituency. From here, Gopal Rai, a minister of AAP government in Delhi, is the MLA.

North-East Delhi MP and former BJP President Manoj Tiwari also tweeted in this regard. He also visited the affected areas on Friday (31 July 2020).

After my visit to the mohanpuri-maujpur, Babarpur vidhansabha in my north east Delhi parliament constituency along with @AjayMahawarBJP ..

I have written to @CMODelhi @ArvindKejriwal Ji 🙏

We should work together to bring peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/PWcOfvzXR4 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) July 31, 2020

After visiting Mohanpuri and Maujpuri, which falls under his parliamentary constituency, Tiwari has written a letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, expressing his commitment for working together to ensure peace and harmony in the region.

In the letter, Tiwari has also accused the Delhi government of discriminating against Hindus. He said that during the tour, it was found that in some parts, people had to get gates installed with their own money to ensure their safety, while in the neighbouring areas, the Delhi government had installed gates with taxpayers’ money.

Tiwari further added that the areas visited by him were dominated by members of a particular community. Victims told Tiwari that till date the local MLA and other ministers have neither taken care of them, nor they have received any compensation amount.

In the letter, Tiwari has also accused the Delhi government of providing legal help to people belonging to the same aforesaid community. He has questioned Kejriwal for this discrimination. Tiwari said that victims from both communities have been killed and injured in the violence, so why are double standards being adopted for compensation. He has also alleged that the government is discriminating through face and name.

According to reports, Hindu families are troubled by the threats from one particular community. As per the local people, people from that particular community knock the door of Hindus at night and issue threats.

Significantly, thought the anti-Hindu riots took place in North-East Delhi on 24 February, 2020, the conspiracy of setting off the riots was hatched in the January itself. On 23 February, the first incident of violence took place in Zafarabad and the next day, pre-planned riots erupted.

However, elaborate efforts were made by the so-called liberals to perpetuate the eternal victimhood of Muslims, shield the Islamic fundamentalists who incited the riots and paint the Hindus as the aggressors. But the charge sheet filed by police in this case and the ground reports of Opindia have exposed the vile propaganda floated by the liberals.

The mainstream media, along with their liberal counterparts, have unscrupulously chalked up the cause of the riots to the resentment among the Muslims with regards to India’s Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 that provides fastrack means for applying for India’s Citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries.

OpIndia’s detailed report on the chronology of the event that led up to the riots is now available on Kindle. It has a comprehensive account of the loss of life and property in riots and how Hindus were targeted.