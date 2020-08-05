Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Home News Reports Families of Kar Sevaks burnt alive in Godhra welcome the construction of Ram Mandir...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Families of Kar Sevaks burnt alive in Godhra welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

It has been more than 18 years since the horrifying tragedy but the families of the Godhra train blaze victims and those who survived the onslaught still remain devastated

OpIndia Staff
Rendering of Ram Mandir, train burnt in Godhra in 2002
58

With the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony officially marking the construction of much-awaited Ram Temple in Ayodhya, families who lost their kin in the Sabarmati Express incident Godhra in 2002 have welcomed the development, stating that their sacrifices have finally borne fruits.

About 59 people, mostly kar sevaks, were burnt alive in the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express on the fateful day of February 28, 2002 in Godhra in Gujarat, touching off a wave of violent riots that gripped the state in its wake.

It has been more than 18 years since the horrifying tragedy but the families of the Godhra train blaze victims and those who survived the onslaught still remain devastated. As the families continue to brood over their losses, the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple has brought an occasion of celebration for them. Jayantibhai, one of the survivors of the Godhra blaze, who also lost his mother in the conflagration, says he is happy that their sacrifices have not gone in vain.

Read- The real whitewashing – how the crime of burning 59 Hindus alive was covered up

“Nobody reserves any hatred for what had transpired in Godhra. We believe it is balidan (sacrifice) for Lord Ram. I am very happy with the temple construction and that joy would have been doubled if this pandemic was not there,” Jayantibhai said.

One Navinchandra Brahmbhatt, 65, who hails from Vadnagar in Mehsana district, and who lost his wife Neeruben in the fire when they were returning from Ayodhya after a darshan was elated at the construction of Ram Temple and vowed that he would visit the temple town with his two sons once the coronavirus pandemic gets over.

Sardarji Vaghela, an octogenarian, who lost his son Rakesh in the Godhra train burning incident, says, “I will be praying when they carry out bhumi pujan tomorrow. All our sacrifices will finally bear fruit.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Families of Kar Sevaks burnt alive in Godhra welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of the victims and those who survived the blaze in Godhra claim that their sacrifice have finally borne fruits
Read more
Social Media

Islamists trend ‘#ReturnBabriLandToMuslims’ and ‘#BabriZindaHai’ on the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Well, one feels bad to see these radical Islamists so perturbed, but, the absoluteness of the Ram Mandir is undisputable
Read more

Live: Prime Minister Modi does Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020

Watch: Footage from November 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered firing upon Karsevaks with casualties believed to be in hundreds

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Mulayam Singh Yadav as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ordered firing upon the Karsevaks who had gathered at Ayodhya.

Signs of time to come? Union Law Minister RS Prasad shares image of Constitution of India first drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with Lord...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
RS Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image of the Constitution of India originally drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with sketch of Lord Ram on it.

‘Situations do not last forever’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues a menacing threat on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Comparing Babri Masjid to Turkey's newly converted mosque 'Hagia Sophia', the Muslim Personal Board said, "Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid".

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Families of Kar Sevaks burnt alive in Godhra welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of the victims and those who survived the blaze in Godhra claim that their sacrifice have finally borne fruits
Read more
Social Media

Islamists trend ‘#ReturnBabriLandToMuslims’ and ‘#BabriZindaHai’ on the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Well, one feels bad to see these radical Islamists so perturbed, but, the absoluteness of the Ram Mandir is undisputable
Read more
News Reports

Live: Prime Minister Modi does Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
Read more
News Reports

Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya brings closure for a sister who had lost her brothers Ram and Sharad Kothari for the cause...

OpIndia Staff -
Ram and Sharad Kothari were killed in police firing ordered by the former UP CM Mulayam Singh in November 1990.
Read more
News Reports

On the historic day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Islamists suffer a meltdown

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub and Arfa stated that it is not the country they knew and they do not recognise it anymore.
Read more
Political History of India

Was Narsimha Rao complicit in the demolition of Babri Masjid by Karsevaks? His personal doctor doesn’t think so

OpIndia Staff -
His detractors within the Congress party claim PV Narasimha Rao was complicit in the Babri Masjid Demolition.
Read more
Social Media

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Asaduddin Owaisi hallucinates, claims demolished disputed structure is ‘alive’

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi has been venting out his anger in Congress leaders too, for supporting the Ram Mandir.
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: Footage from November 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered firing upon Karsevaks with casualties believed to be in hundreds

OpIndia Staff -
Mulayam Singh Yadav as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ordered firing upon the Karsevaks who had gathered at Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Mesmerizing photos and videos of Ayodhya Nagri ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Ayodhya Nagri has been decorated with all the glory and grandeur ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

Signs of time to come? Union Law Minister RS Prasad shares image of Constitution of India first drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with Lord...

OpIndia Staff -
RS Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image of the Constitution of India originally drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with sketch of Lord Ram on it.
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,934FansLike
421,800FollowersFollow
289,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com