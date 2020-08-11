Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to man who had written 'Quran is more...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to man who had written ‘Quran is more dangerous than Corona’ on Facebook

Reportedly, the accused had written a message on Facebook that read, "Quran is more dangerous to India than Corona."

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka man gets bail form HC in a case against him for saying Quran is more dangerous than corona
Images courtesy: Pixabay
55

On Tuesday, the Karnataka high court reportedly granted anticipatory bail to a man named Kusumadhara Kaniyoor for comparing Coronavirus with the Quran. As per a report in Live Law, the ‘provocative’ comments were made by the 32-year-old in April, amidst the nationwide lockdown. 

The Bellare police had registered a case against Kaniyoor under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153-A (wanton vilification of any religion) and 505-2 (provocation), following a complaint by one Mahammed Saheer. Reportedly, the accused had written a message on Facebook that read, “Quran is more dangerous to India than Corona.”

No permission sought before filing complaint

Advocate Sachin BS appearing for the accused argued that Kaniyoor is a public servant and since no permission was sought before filing the complaint, the question of taking cognisance of the matter did not arise. He further stated that his client was being implicated falsely in the case when ‘prima-facie’ there was no element in Knaiyoor’s Facebook message that promoted religious animosity between two classes of the society.

Accused would evade the law, claimed prosecution

Appearing on behalf of the State, Advocate Mahesh Shetty emphasised that the Facebook post of the accused was punishable under IPC Sections 153-A and 505(2). He claimed that Kaniyoor was absconding from the day of the complaint and that he might evade if he was granted anticipatory bail. Moreover, advocate Shetty argued that the accused had to be interrogated in judicial custody.

Accused granted bail by Karnataka High Court

- Advertisement -

When Kusumadhara Kaniyoor approached a Sessions Court, his anticipatory bail plea was rejected. He then moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a pre-arrest bail. The accused was granted bail by Justice K Natrajan on a personal bond of ₹25,000. Moreover, Kaniyoor was directed to appear before the Investigating Officer within 15 days and to not repeat the same offence.

Since no material was provided that could ascertain that the police sought permission before filing ‘criminal prosecution’, the Court noted, “By looking to the facts and circumstances of the case, the principles laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Manzar Sayeed Khan’s case and (the) message posted by the petitioner, at this stage, it cannot be said that there is prima-facie case made out against the petitioner for having committed any alleged offence, where it promotes the communal violence or tension between two groups of society.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKarataka HC news, Karnataka news, Karnataka video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Live Updates

Bhuj magistrate denies permission for use of loudspeaker at Shiv Mandir for Shravan as they ‘increase transmission of coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Opinions Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder

After requesting CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty objects to the same, invokes Bihar elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty insinuates that Sushant's death was being isolated and blown out of proportion in wake of elections in Bihar

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to man who had written ‘Quran is more dangerous than Corona’ on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Sachin BS appearing for the accused argued that Kaniyoor is a public servant and since no permission was sought before filing the complaint, the question of taking cognisance of the matter did not arise.
Read more
News Reports

Radical Islamists have killed 221 people in the world within just the first 7 days of August 2020: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Religion of Peace further noted that many such terror attacks are not reported in prominent news organisations, even after multiple casualties.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Son of man who died of coronavirus was asked to pay Rs 51,000 to see father’s body

OpIndia Staff -
Staff from a private hospital in Bengal allegedly forced a family to pay Rs.51,000 to see remains of the father who had died of Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq Ahmad gang suspected of involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate who filed petition against illegal mosque construction attacked in Prayagraj, shots fired.
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more
Politics

Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could lose one more poll

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor quoted a Twitter poll with just 7,716 votes, ran by a Congress functionary, to claim Congress should be voted to power
Read more
Crime

Chhattisgarh: Masarsa teacher arrested for raping a 9 year old girl in Raipur

OpIndia Staff -
A Maulana, Mohammed Arshad Rehmani, has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the alleged rape of a minor.
Read more
Politics

Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has bent the knee before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and accepted him as his leader.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hardly anyone guessed that the cosmos might be far older but the Hindus did,’ American astronomer Carl Sagan was fascinated by the Hindu view...

OpIndia Staff -
"The Hindu beliefs are kind of premonition of modern astronomical ideas," Carl Sagan reiterated.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan battles policemen suicides: 6 suicides in 2 months, most recent being that of constable Yogindra Singh

OpIndia Staff -
The series of last two months cases in Rajasthan where policemen died of suicide, started with SHO Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi's death
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,008FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com